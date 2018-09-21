ROH News: Former Knockouts Champion pens one-year deal with Ring of Honor

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 Sep 2018, 04:43 IST

Madison Rayne has signed with ROH

What's the story?

Former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne has been on an absolute roll this year and after recently competing at the second edition of the Mae Young Classic, the former five-time Knockouts Champion has finally penned a one-year contract with Ring of Honor Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Veteran female wrestler Madison Rayne made her Professional Wrestling debut in 2005 for a local Independent promotion, before eventually making her debut for Ohio Championship Wrestling the very same year.

Madison Rayne is best known for her tenure with Impact Wrestling (TNA) where she is a former five-time Knockouts Champion, having won her first Knockouts Title in April of 2010, while she was a part of The Beautiful People faction alongside Velvet Sky and Angelina Love.

Rayne, who is also the first-ever Shimmer Tag Team Champion alongside Nevaeh, made her return to Ring of Honor in November of 2017 when she competed for ROH for the very first time in almost nine years.

The heart of the matter

During a recent appearance on The Taz Show, former five-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne announced that she has come to terms with top American promotion Ring of Honor and has signed a one-year deal with the promotion, under the company's Women of Honor brand.

Currently coming off her participation in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic, Madison Rayne also recently challenged for Sumie Sakai's Women of Honor Championship and was also part of the historic fatal four-way match at the inaugural All In event on the 1st of September. (H/T: SEScoops)

“Let me preface this by saying that 2018 has been possibly my biggest year in wrestling. In 13 years, that’s saying a lot. It’s been very unexpected. A year and a half ago I wasn’t sure I was going to keep wrestling or what my professional career looked like. “I’ve been able to work every big promotion, I got to do All In and I’m very humbled by all of those experiences. In doing that and having all of those opportunities, I was really give a chance to be able to get in there and see what was going to be best for me, my career, for my family and what made the most sense."

Rayne eventually confirmed the news by claiming that after a really successful year of being a wrestling nomad, the former Zero 1 USA Women's Champion has apparently found a new home with Ring of Honor Wrestling.

“After a really successful year of being kind of a wrestling nomad, I have found my home and I am so, so happy to announce that I have signed a one-year contract with Ring of Honor.”

What's next?

Now that Madison Rayne has finally signed with Ring of Honor expect her to share the ring with some of WOH's best superstars.