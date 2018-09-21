Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ROH News: Former Knockouts Champion pens one-year deal with Ring of Honor

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
615   //    21 Sep 2018, 04:43 IST

Madison Rayne has signed with ROH
Madison Rayne has signed with ROH

What's the story?

Former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne has been on an absolute roll this year and after recently competing at the second edition of the Mae Young Classic, the former five-time Knockouts Champion has finally penned a one-year contract with Ring of Honor Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Veteran female wrestler Madison Rayne made her Professional Wrestling debut in 2005 for a local Independent promotion, before eventually making her debut for Ohio Championship Wrestling the very same year.

Madison Rayne is best known for her tenure with Impact Wrestling (TNA) where she is a former five-time Knockouts Champion, having won her first Knockouts Title in April of 2010, while she was a part of The Beautiful People faction alongside Velvet Sky and Angelina Love.

Rayne, who is also the first-ever Shimmer Tag Team Champion alongside Nevaeh, made her return to Ring of Honor in November of 2017 when she competed for ROH for the very first time in almost nine years.

The heart of the matter

During a recent appearance on The Taz Show, former five-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne announced that she has come to terms with top American promotion Ring of Honor and has signed a one-year deal with the promotion, under the company's Women of Honor brand.

Currently coming off her participation in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic, Madison Rayne also recently challenged for Sumie Sakai's Women of Honor Championship and was also part of the historic fatal four-way match at the inaugural All In event on the 1st of September. (H/T: SEScoops)

“Let me preface this by saying that 2018 has been possibly my biggest year in wrestling. In 13 years, that’s saying a lot. It’s been very unexpected. A year and a half ago I wasn’t sure I was going to keep wrestling or what my professional career looked like. “I’ve been able to work every big promotion, I got to do All In and I’m very humbled by all of those experiences. In doing that and having all of those opportunities, I was really give a chance to be able to get in there and see what was going to be best for me, my career, for my family and what made the most sense."

Rayne eventually confirmed the news by claiming that after a really successful year of being a wrestling nomad, the former Zero 1 USA Women's Champion has apparently found a new home with Ring of Honor Wrestling.

“After a really successful year of being kind of a wrestling nomad, I have found my home and I am so, so happy to announce that I have signed a one-year contract with Ring of Honor.”

What's next?

Now that Madison Rayne has finally signed with Ring of Honor expect her to share the ring with some of WOH's best superstars.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ring of Honor
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
ROH News: New Ring of Honor World Champion crowned...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Ring of Honor announces Cody Rhodes' return to...
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: Hurricane Helms set to make Ring of Honor...
RELATED STORY
Indie News: Ring of Honor issue statement on Taeler...
RELATED STORY
ROH/Indie News: Cody Rhodes set to defend the NWA World...
RELATED STORY
WWE/ROH News: Tenille Dashwood reveals which WWE...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Ring of Honor set to make debut at the...
RELATED STORY
More WWE Superstars Wrestled In Ring Of Honor Than You...
RELATED STORY
5 Ring of Honor wrestlers that could flourish in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Ring of Honor wrestlers who would thrive in WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us