ROH Spoilers: Four weeks of Ring of Honor television results

Four week's of Ring of Honor television taping results for February and March 2017, from the 2/11 taping show in Pittsburgh, PA.

by donaldguerrera News 13 Feb 2017, 18:47 IST

The advertised main event was a big eight-man tag team

Ring of Honor taped four weeks of television episodes this weekend, from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The advertised main event was a big eight-man tag team match between four members of Bullet Club taking on former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish, and The Briscoes, as well as the first round of the annual Top Prospects tournament.

Notes:

- Ian Riccoboni, who has been with the company for a while doing commentary for the Women of Honor specials and various other projects, is the new voice of Ring of Honor. Steve Corino left the company in December, and Kevin Kelly will be calling all major New Japan shows every month for the rest of 2017.

- Brutal Bob Evans was on commentary for all the Top Prospects matches.

Dark Matches

(1) Cheeseburger, Joey Daddiego & Will Ferrara defeated three unnamed wrestlers from ROH developmental.

(2) Taeler Hendrix def. Jenny Rose with a handful of tights.

Episode #1

- Christopher Daniels kicked off the show to address the crowd. He spoke about being with ROH since the very beginning, and never having won the ROH World title. Adam Cole came out with Hangman Page, and it looked like things weren’t going to end well for Daniels, until Kazarian evened the odds. This led to our first match of the night...

(1) Adam Cole & Hangman Page def. Christopher Daniels & Kazarian

Top Prospect Tournament 1st Round Match

(2) John Skyler def. Sean Carr

- The Tempura Boyz came out for their match against Motor City Machine Guns, but after their music hit, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly were nowhere to be seen. Bobby Cruise announced that the match would not happen, as he had received word that MCMG were attacked backstage before the match began.

ROH TV Championship

(3) Marty Scurll (c) def. Donovan Dijak to retain the title. This was noted to be a very good match, although Scurll got a strong babyface reaction despite being the villain. After the match, Lio Rush came out and challenged Scurll to a match for the title.

The Rebellion then came out as well and attacked Rush, but Motor City and Jay White ran down to make the save.

Episode #2

ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship

(1) The Kingdom (c) def. The Rebellion to retain. About halfway through the match, Rhett Titus went down on his knee and was taken out of the match, injured. Lio Rush then came out and teased a heel turn, joining The Rebellion, and the referee allowed him to act like a substitute for the match.

He then attacked Kenny King and dropped him with a cutter, and walked out, allowing The Kingdom to pick up the win.

Top Prospects Tournament 1st Round Match

(2) Brian Milonas def. Raphael King

(3) Jay Briscoe def. Jay White. Briscoe put White through the timekeeper's table to win.

Episode #3

(1) The Young Bucks def. Coast 2 Coast

- Lio Rush came out for an interview and says that he was playing mind games with The Rebellion last week. Kenny King followed and challenged him to a singles match for the next episode.

Top Prospects Tournament 1st Round Match

(2) Curt Stallion def. Preston Quinn

- Cody Rhodes made his way out and asked his Bullet Club partner Hangman Page to come out to the ring. Page came down and handed over his signature noose to Cody, who untied it and talked about his father Dusty Rhodes' legacy with ropes and cowbells. He officially challenged Jay Lethal to a Texas Bullrope match at Supercard of Honor XI.

(3) Dalton Castle def. Jonathan Gresham

No Disqualification Match

(4) Punisher Martinez & BJ Whitmer def. War Machine.

- This was a brawl, with Punisher putting Hanson through a table in the ring at the end. After the bout, Punisher turned on his partner and chokeslamed Whitmer, who had to be helped to the back by officials.

Episode #4

(1) Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser def. Will Ferrara & Cheeseburger

Top Prospects Tournament 1st Round Match

(2) Josh Woods def. Chris Le Russo

(3) Kenny King def. Lio Rush

- After the match, The Rebellion attacked Lio Rush, until Shane Taylor appeared to make the save. However, Shane turned on him and joined The Rebellion, continuing the attack.

(4) Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks & Adam Cole def. Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish & The Briscoes.

- Great main event, albeit a chaotic one. Things broke down with Fish and Lethal starting to brawl with other, which left the Briscoes alone. After the match, The Briscoes fought with Bullet Club to the back, while Adam Cole remained in the ring to brag about his win.

Christopher Daniels came out and attacked him from behind. He had a pair of scissors and teased cutting off the champion's hair. Kazarian came down, but in a shocking move took off his jacket and had a Bullet Club shirt on. Kazarian attacked Daniels and Bullet Club came back out, and the whole group beat down on Daniels to end the show.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com