ROH News: Glory By Honor will determine new No.1 contender for Heavyweight Championship

RoH Tournament Bracket

Ring of Honor's pay-per-view Glory By Honor is tonight. The card will be featuring the semi-finals and finals for the No.1 contender's tournament for the ROH Heavyweight Championship. You can watch the PPV here.

The Semi-Finals

The semi-finals consists of half of The Villian Enterprises, PCO and Marty Scurll. Combined, they make up two-thirds of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions. Also in the tournament are two former ROH Heavyweight Champions in Dalton Castle and Jay Lethal.

Semi-Finals match #1

Dalton Castle vs. PCO at Glory By Honor photo credit : Ring of Honor

Dalton Castle vs. PCO

Dalton Castle is a former ROH Heavyweight Champion looking to reclaim the belt that was once around his waist. However, he doesn't have an easy road to the finals facing the non-human, French-Canadian Frankenstein, PCO.

PCO is part of The Villian Enterprises and one-third of the Six-Man Tag Team Champions. PCO took on Kenny King in the opening round, and the bout was changed to a no DQ match. PCO ended up getting tased before hitting a chokeslam on Kenny King and was completely unphased.

Semi-Finals match #2

Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll. Photo credit: Ring of Honor

Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll

Jay Lethal is a veteran in Ring of Honor. Lethal's list of accomplishments in ROH includes being the (1) Pure Champion, (2) World Television Champion, and (2) World Heavyweight Champion. Lethal is also the third Triple Crown Champion in ROH history.

Marty Scurll is no stranger to success in Ring of Honor has he's currently one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions with fellow Villian Enterprise members Brody King and PCO, and a one-time ROH Television Champion. However, Scurll's never been the heavyweight champion.

The Finals

The finals will be held the same night with the winner facing the current RH Heavyweight Champion at Ring of Honor's Final Battle PPV on Friday, December 13th, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Do you think we could see The Villian Enterprises members PCO vs. Marty Scurll in the finals? Let us know in the comments below.