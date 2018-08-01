Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ROH News: Huge tag team match confirmed for ROH's Death Before Dishonor

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
332   //    01 Aug 2018, 05:37 IST

The Bullet Club will be in action
The Bullet Club will be in action

What's the story?

As confirmed by Ring of Honor Wrestling on their official social media sites, two of Pro Wrestling's top factions in the form of The Bullet Club and CHAOS are all set to go head-to-head against each other at the upcoming ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn't know...

Ring of Honor Wrestling's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view was initially held in 2003 and is traditionally considered as one of ROH's top four pay-per-views in the calendar year, alongside ROH: Anniversary Show, Glory by Honor, and ROH: Final Battle.

In the past, the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, Jay Lethal, Tomasso Ciampa, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes have all been a part of the main event of the prestigious ROH: DBD PPV.

The heart of the matter

As noted, ROH: DBD is generally considered as one of the biggest wrestling pay-per-views' of the year and as per confirmed by ROH, the first match of this year's event has now been confirmed for the show as The Bullet Club gets set to go head-to-head against long-time arch-rivals CHAOS in a 10-man tag team match.

The Bullet Club will be represented by five of the faction's top members as the likes of Cody, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks get set to go toe-to-toe with the stacked CHAOS line-up represented by Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Trent, and Chuckie T.

What's next?

ROH: Death Before Dishonor will take place on the 28th of September from Las Vegas, Nevada and on this occasion, Ring of Honor is all set to host the show at the Orleans Arena with a total capacity of 9,000 people.

Also, fans should expect several other top names from both ROH and NJPW to be confirmed for the show, as ROH looks forward to putting together another outstanding PPV.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ring of Honor Bullet Club CHAOS Cody Rhodes Kazuchika Okada
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
Indie News: Huge singles match confirmed for All In 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the G1 Climax Competitors: Block A
RELATED STORY
NJPW G1 Special Results July 7th 2018, Latest G1 Special...
RELATED STORY
Ranking all favorites to win the 2018 G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega defeats Kazuchika Okada for IWGP...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Huge Triple Threat match for the ROH World...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: G1 Climax 28 participants and blocks revealed 
RELATED STORY
ROH News: NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis set...
RELATED STORY
ROH/Impact News: Chris Jericho confirms a huge singles...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Adam 'Hangman' Page on the current state...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us