ROH News: Huge tag team match confirmed for ROH's Death Before Dishonor

The Bullet Club will be in action

What's the story?

As confirmed by Ring of Honor Wrestling on their official social media sites, two of Pro Wrestling's top factions in the form of The Bullet Club and CHAOS are all set to go head-to-head against each other at the upcoming ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Ring of Honor Wrestling's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view was initially held in 2003 and is traditionally considered as one of ROH's top four pay-per-views in the calendar year, alongside ROH: Anniversary Show, Glory by Honor, and ROH: Final Battle.

In the past, the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, Jay Lethal, Tomasso Ciampa, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes have all been a part of the main event of the prestigious ROH: DBD PPV.

The heart of the matter

As noted, ROH: DBD is generally considered as one of the biggest wrestling pay-per-views' of the year and as per confirmed by ROH, the first match of this year's event has now been confirmed for the show as The Bullet Club gets set to go head-to-head against long-time arch-rivals CHAOS in a 10-man tag team match.

The Bullet Club will be represented by five of the faction's top members as the likes of Cody, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks get set to go toe-to-toe with the stacked CHAOS line-up represented by Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Trent, and Chuckie T.

What's next?

ROH: Death Before Dishonor will take place on the 28th of September from Las Vegas, Nevada and on this occasion, Ring of Honor is all set to host the show at the Orleans Arena with a total capacity of 9,000 people.

Also, fans should expect several other top names from both ROH and NJPW to be confirmed for the show, as ROH looks forward to putting together another outstanding PPV.