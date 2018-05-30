ROH News: Huge Triple Threat match for the ROH World Championship confirmed for Best in the World

This makes ROH: Best in the World a must watch event!

Dalton Castle

What's the story?

As per confirmed by Ring of Honor Wrestling, current ROH World Champion Dalton Castle will be defending his ROH World Championship belt in a mega triple threat match also involving Bullet Club stablemates Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll at ROH: Best in the World pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Dalton Castle won his first ROH World Championship back in 2017 at ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view when he defeated former Champion Cody Rhodes at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

This was Castle's second-ever World Championship win after having previously won the IWC World Championship in the early stages of his career.

The heart of the matter

Since losing his ROH World Title to Castle back at Final Battle, 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes has finally decided to invoke his one-on-one rematch clause for the ROH World Championship at this year's ROH: Best in the World.

However, Cody's fellow Bullet Club brethren, 'The Villain' Marty Scurll has also decided to put himself back into World Championship contention, after failing to capture the ROH World Title off Castle back at ROH: Supercard of Honor XII, earlier in the year.

As per confirmed by ROH, the three men- Castle, Cody, and Scurll- will now square-off in a triple threat match for the ROH World Title very soon at a mega ROH PPV, in ROH: Best in the World.

What's next?

ROH: Best in the World will take place on the 29th of June, 2018 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

The dissension within the Bullet Club, specifically between Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega has gone on to a whole different level and is this the beginning of another Civil War within the Bullet Club, this time between Marty Scurll and Cody Rhodes? Or is the Bullet Club is still doing fine? Only time will tell.