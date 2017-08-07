ROH News: Kenny Omega’s advertised appearance leads to increased sales for ROH Global Wars

The Cleaner may end up selling out the building

The IWGP United States Champion is drawing a big house for ROH

What’s the Story?

Ring of Honor’s Global Wars pay-per-view will take place in October and the advertisement of a Bullet Club member is said to be increasing sales.

Wrestling Observer Radio reports that IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega’s advertised appearance has led to an increase in ticket sales for Night 4 of Global Wars, so much so that the PPV could end up being the biggest in the company's history.

In case you didn’t know...

The Global Wars pay-per-view is the result of the partnership between ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling that began in 2014.

The 2017 edition of Global Wars will take place over the course of 4 days and will begin on October 12, 2017. The following are the dates for the ROH Global Wars:

Global Wars Night One – October 12, 2017 – Buffalo, New York

Global Wars Night Two – October 13, 2017 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Global Wars Night Three – October 14, 2017 – Columbus, Ohio

Global Wars Night Four – October 15, 2017 – Villa Park, Illinois

The heart of the matter

Omega is currently advertised to appear on night four of Global Wars 2017 along with The Young Bucks, Yoshi-Hashi, The Briscoes, Bully Ray, and the ROH Champion Cody Rhodes.

Omega’s opponent has not been revealed, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claimed that the event is on its way to being one of the biggest crowds in company history.

Night four of Global Wars will take place in Villa Park, Illinois and will emanate from the Odeum Expo Center; which has a capacity of 5,500.

What’s next?

Tune into NJPW’s G1 Climax to see Omega's progress in the tournament.

The G1 Climax will conclude on August 13th and could see Omega win the tournament for the second time as well as defeat his rival, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Author’s take

The legend of Kenny Omega continues to grow with his recent performances in NJPW and potentially selling out the Odeum Expo Center may be the next notch on his belt.