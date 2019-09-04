ROH News: Lanny Poffo confirmed to appear at Glory By Honor

Breaking news coming out of Ring of Honor tonight, as the company has announced that the legendary Lanny Poffo will be a special guest at Glory By Honor in October.

Fans at the show will have an opportunity to interact with Poffo, who will take part in the meet and greet in addition to appearing on the show.

ROH is proud to announce that Lanny Poffo will appear as a special guest at #GloryByHonor in New Orleans Oct. 12th!



Tickets for New Orleans go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members & this Friday at 10 a.m. Central for general public!



https://t.co/RKHL7OKaRy pic.twitter.com/rxdxQA26pf — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 3, 2019

A "Genius" Move

Larry Poffo is a huge name in the world of professional wrestling. The Genius was a staple of WWF from 1985-1994, and then competed in WCW from 1995-1999, but Leaping Lanny Poffo is a name who simply transcends wrestling. Not only does he have his own comic, The Genius Lanny Poffo, released via Squared Circle Comics, but he's also published two books - one of which was a collection of poems and limericks which aimed to educate young children about drug and alcohol awareness. The other of which is called Limericks from the Heart and Lungs, which similarly educated about the dangers of smoking.

Last year, Poffo and JP Zarka launched a weekly podcast entitled The Genius Cast with Lanny Poffo, which ran for 20 episodes and starred Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Terry Funk, Sean Waltman, Jeff Jarrett, Molly Holly, "Eugene" Nick Dinsmore and Alicia Atout, among others.

Poffo, the brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage, is a self-professed “huge fan" of Ring of Honor and recently joined the commentary team during the main event of the ROH live event in Atlanta.

The Genius, a genius, and me.



Wrestling in 2019 rules.



Thank you, Atlanta! #ROHCenterStage pic.twitter.com/lMKZ82nAo1 — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 25, 2019

Glory By Honor

The monumental event takes place on October 12th, and will feature the semifinals and finals of a star-studded tournament to determine the challenger in the ROH World Championship Match at Final Battle - which emanates from Baltimore on December 13th.

Tickets for the huge event in New Orleans go on sale this Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10am Central for HonorClub members and Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 am Central for the general public.

Tickets will be available here.

