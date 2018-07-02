ROH News: New Ring of Honor World Champion crowned (contains spoiler)

Dalton Castle has lost the ROH World Title

What’s the story?

At today’s Ring of Honor: Fairfax Excellence TV Tapings, a new ROH World Champion was crowned as Dalton Castle’s reign as champion finally came to an end following a mega fatal four-way match.

In case you didn’t know…

Dalton Castle won his first ROH World Championship back in 2017 at ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view when he defeated former Champion Cody Rhodes at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Following Castle’s win over Cody, he went on to defend the ROH World Title against the likes of Marty Scurll, Punishment Martinez, and even Jay Lethal.

The heart of the matter

At today’s ROH: Fairfax Excellence TV Tapings, Jay Lethal defeated Dalton Castle, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Taven to in a fatal-four way to becoming a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax.

Castle came into this contest following a successful triple threat title defense against Cody and his fellow Bullet Club stablemate Marty Scurll at ROH: Best in the World.

However, ‘The Party Peacock’s’ reign as ROH World Champion has finally come to an end after a total of 197 days, after he eventually lost the title to Lethal, who went on to pin the champion in their four-way match, following a brutal Lethal Injection.

You can check out Lethal’s ROH World Championship celebration below:

What’s next?

With Jay Lethal as ROH World Champion, we’re now apparently expected to witness some fun title defenses ahead and this is certainly a very good move from a business standpoint on Ring of Honor’s behalf.

Lethal’s last reign as ROH World Champion was absolutely legendary when he went on to hold the ROH World Title for a total of 427, before losing to Adam Cole and we can now definitely expect another long and amazing ROH World Title reign for Lethal.