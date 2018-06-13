ROH News: Ring of Honor set to make debut at the legendary Madison Square Garden

A historic moment for ROH Wrestling!

ROH Wrestling will make their MSG debut

What’s the story?

While recently speaking with The Business Journal of Baltimore, Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley revealed that Ring of Honor Wrestling is all set to make their grand debut at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2019.

In case you didn’t know…

ROH Wrestling is currently one of the fastest rising promotions in the entire world today and their working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL have certainly helped the Baltimore based promotion focus on their international expansion, as well as promote their own product all around the United States of America.

The current ROH roster is filled with a vast amount of talent and with the likes of Dalton Castle, Flip Gordon, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks, and the rest of The Bullet Club the future definitely brighter than ever for ROH.

On the other hand, the newly introduced Women of Honor brand has also started to provide an immense amount of opportunity for some of the most talented female wrestlers around the globe.

The heart of the matter

As per revealed by Chris Ripley, ROH Wrestling is apparently looking forward to hosting their biggest wrestling event of all time in the year 2019, as they get set to make their debut at the Madison Square Garden next year.

However, as of right now, no word has been revealed on when the ROH-MSG debut might take place, but this definitely comes in as a major boost for Ring of Honor, whose largest crowd attendance till date has been only 6,000. The MSG, on the other hand, has a seating capacity of 20,000 and it’ll also be interesting to note how ROH manages to sell-out The Garden.

What’s next?

Ring of Honor’s MSG debut is expected to take place next year, but the promotion is currently focusing on their upcoming shows such as ROH: Best in the World, which is being main-evented by Dalton Castle, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll in an ROH World Championship Triple Threat match.

