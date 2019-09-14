ROH News: Session Moth Martina officially signs with Ring Of Honor

ROH have signed Session Moth Martina

Session Moth Martina has signed a full-time deal with Ring of Honor with the company today announcing the signing of the former ICW Women's Champion.

The news emerged on the promotion's official website tonight.

Charismatic international star Session Moth Martina, who had been one of the most sought-after free agents in the sport, has signed a full-time deal with ROH. The news was first reported by PWInsider.com.

In addition to wrestling throughout Europe, the Irish-born Martina has also competed extensively in Japan for the Stardom promotion.

Session Moth Martina then tweeted out the following. The Irish star reportedly turned down a deal with WWE - with the company offering her a contract to star on the NXT UK brand - in favor of ROH.

PWInsider also reported that the former ICW Women's Champion is contracted to a US-exclusive deal, meaning Martina can continue to work for STARDOM in Japan and independent dates across Europe, but cannot work for other companies in the United States.

As well as ICW's Women's Championship, Martina has also held the Over the Top Wrestling Women’s Championship as well as the OTT Gender Neutral Championship.

Meanwhile...

Ring of Honor have also recently confirmed that the legendary Lanny Poffo will be a special guest at Glory By Honor in October.

Poffo, the brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage, is a self-professed “huge fan" of Ring of Honor and recently joined the commentary team during the main event of the ROH live event in Atlanta.

Glory by Honor

The monumental event takes place on October 12th and will feature the semifinals and finals of a star-studded tournament to determine the challenger in the ROH World Championship Match at Final Battle - which emanates from Baltimore on December 13th.

Will we see Session Moth Martina appear at Glory by Honor? Only time will tell.

Tickets are available for Ring of Honor's Glory by Honor here.

