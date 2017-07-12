ROH News: Top ROH personnel announces his departure from the promotion

The former ROH commentator and announcer will now commentate in Japan's NJPW.

by Nishant Jayaram News 12 Jul 2017, 18:12 IST

Kevin Kelly (R) with former WWE wrestler Deonna Purrazzo

What’s the story?

Ring of Honor (ROH) colour commentator, manager, and former announcer Kevin Kelly has announced that he will leave the promotion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling after seven years at ROH in various capacities.

To focus on @njpw1972 as well as new opportunities, I will no longer announce for @ringofhonor. Thanks to all whom made last 7 yrs so fun! — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) July 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Kelly is a veteran in the wrestling business, having begun his career way back in 1991. He was previously part of WWE and joined the promotion in 1996 as a ring announcer where he also commentated and conducted interviews.

After being released by WWE in 2003, he hosted radio shows before finally making the switch back to wrestling in 2010 with Ring of Honor, where he was the commentator.

The heart of the matter

Kelly announced on Twitter that he will be leaving NJPW after seven years in the promotion and switch to Japan’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling promotion. He is no stranger to the Japanese promotion as he previously commentated in the promotion’s King of Pro-Wrestling, Wrestle Kingdom 10, and Invasion Attack PPVs.

He said that he was excited to commentate in NJPW and that he would love to call every NJPW show. Kelly also said that NJPW officials were not the reason for him to quit ROH and that it was his decision.

Reactions

There were mixed reactions from fans about the departure of Kelly –

Kevin Kelly not calling ROH anymore...really like how he can call matches...not my favorite but a solid hand nevertheless — Mrlaughalot (@Mrlaughalot1) July 12, 2017

Kevin Kelly out at ROH! Wow.. — Will (@IamWillwv) July 12, 2017

Losing Kevin Kelly makes ROH a lot more listenable, that's for damn sure. — colette arrand (@colettearrand) July 12, 2017

Personally, Kevin Kelly does a good job calling the matches for NJPW. — Jaime Garcia (@cowriot) July 12, 2017

Author’s take

With the popularity of NJPW growing rapidly, it is vital that the promotion brings in quality English commentators to take their wrestling all over the world. Kelly has an impressive CV and is pretty popular with NJPW and ROH fans. We wish him the best in his new journey!