ROH/NJPW News: Adam 'Hangman' Page on choosing his finisher, modifying it for the Young Bucks

Adam Page spoke to Fightful

What's the story?

While recently speaking exclusively to Fightful, Ring of Honor superstar Adam 'Hangman' Page opened up about his finishing move, how he chose it and why he modified it for The Young Bucks.

In case you didn't know…

Adam Page decided to join the Bullet Club in 2016 when he turned his back on Colt Cabana, The Briscoes, and The Motor City Machine Guns during a ten-man tag team match.

After associating himself with arguably the world's most infamous faction, Page would immediately make a huge statement when he hanged Chris Sabin with the hangman's noose, coining the 'Hangman' nickname.

Page recently fought Joey Janela in a Chicago Street Fight at ALL IN, which was arguably one of the matches of the night - a match that was also followed by a show-stealing moment when Joey Ryan returned from the dead.

The heart of the matter

Adam 'Hangman' Page recently spoke with Fightful exclusively, opening up about his finishing move, how he chose it and why he modified it for The Young Bucks. A huge thank you to Sean Ross Sapp for sending the quotes over to us.

I needed something that I could do to nearly anyone. I did a backpack stunner for a while, and this has been a long time ago, but that's something a little harder to do on the bigger guys or whatever. Even smaller guys sometimes. But I needed something I could do to anyone.

That's something Page has definitely tested to the limits, as he goes on to elaborate.

I hit it on Shane Taylor recently and he's nearly as big as they come. It's something very versatile. There's only so much you can do, man. I'm just picking the dude upside down and dropping them on the head. It's kind of all on me, really.

Page also spoke about modifying his finisher for the Young Bucks.

Oh man, you know, probably before I joined the Bullet Club, or maybe as I was joining the Bullet Club, I kind of knew they did the Meltzer and the Indytaker, that I wanted to use that with mine.

Hangman continued:

We've done it a couple times where, depending ... We've got some smaller guys. I would give one guy Rite of Passage, give the other guy a Tombstone, two guys at once, and let them both come off the top. I love doing that. That was something that was my idea, but it didn't really honestly take too much thinking to figure that one out. Just kind of made sense.

What's next?

Hangman Page is currently a part of the on-going Bullet Club Civil War and is arguably one of the biggest stars outside of WWE right now. Sadly for WWE fans hoping to see Page in NXT or on Raw or SmackDown any time soon, that doesn't look like happening.

Hangman recently pledged to Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks that they would "stick together no matter what" after openly stating that he has no interest in going to WWE right now.

