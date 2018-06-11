ROH/NJPW News: Adam 'Hangman' Page on the current state of The Bullet Club, working with Cody Rhodes and having a singles title run

Bullet Club's Hangman Page opens up on The Bullet Club and lot more.

Bullet Club's Hangman Page

What’s the story?

In a recent appearance on The Unsanctioned Podcast, Bullet Club member Adam ‘Hangman’ Page discussed a host of wrestling related topics including his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ work ethic, the current state of The Bullet Club, and possibly having a singles title run.

In case you didn’t know...

In 2016, during Ring of Honor's War of the Worlds tour, Adam Page decided to join the Bullet Club when he turned his back on Colt Cabana, The Briscoes, and The Motor City Machine Guns during a ten-man tag team match.

After associating himself with the Bullet Club at War of the Worlds, Page would immediately go on to make a big statement when he hanged Chris Sabin with the hangman's noose which gave Page his "hangman" nickname.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with The Unsanctioned Podcast, Page opened up on a host of topics and below are the highlights from his interview:

The current state of The Bullet Club:

In the on-going infighting within The Bullet Club, Adam Page is apparently the only one who is completely dedicated to ‘Team Cody’ and believes that the current state of The Bullet Club is indeed fine, but there are obviously a few issues that need to be worked out.

As per Page, he thinks that both Cody and Omega are two of the biggest alphas and are huge personalities, who are seemingly fighting with each other in order to become the leader of the faction. However, Page claims that the Bullet Club definitely doesn’t need any sort of ‘leader’ and he has the equal amount of respect for both Cody and Omega. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I think...Bullet Club is fine. Obviously, there are a few issues that need to be worked out. Honestly, we had a bit of a moment at [NJPW] Dontaku for the five-year anniversary of the Bullet Club where we had that 10-man tag and maybe there were some frustrations beyond just Cody and Kenny. We just had to get that out of our systems a little bit and all get together on the same page.

Cody and Kenny, these are two alphas, it's just who they are, they're huge personalities. They want to be 'the leader' I guess. My feeling is we're grown men, why does someone need to be the leader? I'm a grown man and I'll do what I want, we're just friends. You know what I mean? But it's in their blood...at the end of the day I respect both men."

Working alongside Cody Rhodes:

There is no doubt that both Rhodes and Page have developed a very strong relationship with each other during their current stint together in the Bullet Club and according to the latter, Cody is someone who is legitimately on and active at all times regarding every aspect be it inside the ring or outside of it.

"I wouldn't say there's any piece of advice or anything like that. But he's just a person who, legitimately every minute of every day, he's on. He's two-a-day at the gym, or coming up with stuff for The Elite, or thinking of long-term ideas for what he wants to do at Ring of Honor or New Japan or for a match that day, he's just somebody who legitimately is always on, and I think that has motivated me as well a little bit."

Having a potential career outside of NJPW and ROH:

Adam Page is definitely one of the most underrated stars in the world of Professional Wrestling today and despite being a former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion, Page is yet to win a singles title in either ROH or NJPW.

"Well if it's outside of New Japan or Ring of Honor, I'm just worried about tacos, mostly. You gotta go corn tortilla, a little steak, a little cilantro, a little onion, and maybe a little salsa. No cheese or sour cream and all that crap. But INSIDE of Ring of Honor or New Japan? You know... I haven't had a run with a singles title yet."

What’s next?

Hangman Page is currently scheduled to compete in a one-on-one match against the very talented Punishment Martinez at ROH: Best in the World on the 29th of June, 2018.

