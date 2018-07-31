ROH/NJPW News: "All In" match details involving former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, The Young Bucks and more confirmed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 798 // 31 Jul 2018, 04:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio (left) and The Young Bucks (right) are "All In"

What’s the story?

As noted on the latest episode of “Being The Elite”, the details on a prominent “All In” matchup were confirmed on the show.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Apparently, former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio is set to compete in a multi-person match at All In this September. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) set the professional wrestling community abuzz with their announcement of the biggest indie pro-wrestling event of the 2018 calendar year—All In.

The event is being funded by Cody and The Young Bucks—with the trio already being hailed as excellent promoters, considering the fact that fan-response to the event has been highly-positive ever since it was first announced.

The heart of the matter

The All In event is being promoted as one which promises to feature a stacked card boasting some of the best professional wrestling performers in the world.

NJPW icon Kazuchika Okada faces Marty Scurll in one of the most highly-anticipated clashes on the card.

Also at the event, Cody Rhodes is set to face Nick Aldis for the latter’s NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

On the other hand, Adam “Hangman” Page shall compete against Joey Janela at All In.

In what comes as yet another major addition to the event, it has now been revealed that Rey Mysterio shall compete in a 6-Man Tag Team Match at All In.

Mysterio, Fenix & Bandido are set to take on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Kota Ibushi in a 6-Man Tag Team matchup at the event.

What’s next?

The much-talked-about All In event is scheduled to transpire at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 1st.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that should the event prove to be an overall success, Cody and The Young Bucks could potentially put forth a similar show next year as well.

What are your thoughts on the "All In" match featuring Rey Mysterio and The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments!