ROH/NJPW News: Arrow actor Stephen Amell to compete in his first-ever singles match at All In, opponent revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
820   //    07 Aug 2018, 04:44 IST

Arrow star Stephen Amell has previously competed in WWE
Arrow star Stephen Amell has previously competed in WWE

What’s the story?

Arrow star Stephen Amell is all set to compete in what’s being promoted as his first-ever singles match.

The “All In” Twitter account confirmed that Amell is indeed set to wrestle in a singles match at the All In event next month. Besides, Amell’s opponent for the matchup has also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Stephen Amell is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Oliver Queen on the popular television series Arrow.

Amell is a self-confessed lifetime professional wrestling fan, and has previously worked for the WWE—as a celebrity guest performer a few years ago.

The heart of the matter

Stephen Amell was notably involved in a storyline with Stardust (Cody Rhodes)—with appearances on Monday Night RAW eventually leading to the former competing in a Tag Team Match at SummerSlam 2015.

Amell & Neville took on Cody & King Barrett aka Wade Barrett in a Tag Team matchup—one that saw Amell & Neville emerge victorious at “The Biggest Party of the Summer”.

Additionally, Amell has also appeared alongside his real-life friend Cody Rhodes in ROH (Ring Of Honor)—performing a few notable spots at an ROH event last year. 

As noted, All In—which is considered to be the biggest indie professional wrestling event of the 2018 calendar year—is being funded by Cody and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).

It’s now being indicated by way of the All In Twitter account that Amell will indeed compete in his first-ever singles professional wrestling match at All In.

Furthermore, in his debut singles match, Amell is set to face none other than highly-respected pro-wrestling veteran Christopher Daniels.

Addressing the same, Amell has put forth a tweet by way of his official social media account, stating that he will retire Daniels. His tweet read as follows—

“I’m going to retire Christopher Daniels.”

What’s next?

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels is set to take place at All In.

The eagerly-awaited All In event is scheduled to transpire at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 1st.

What are your thoughts on Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels? Sound off in the comments! 

