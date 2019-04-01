ROH/NJPW News: Buly Ray to face outspoken former WWE Star in a street fight

Bully Ray

What's the story?

Bully Ray might be a legend of WWE and ECW, but he has continued to make his name in the Independent scene as well. The Dudley Boyz member is now getting ready for an epic battle on the G1 Supercard which will take place in Madison Square Garden.

The G1 Supercard sees the best Superstars from NJPW and Ring Of Honor clash. Bully Ray will be facing a former WWE Superstar and current IWGP United States Champion, Juice Robinson.

In case you didn't know...

Bully Ray had issued an open challenge for a New York Streetfight at the G1 Supercard earlier. At the ROH's 17th Anniversary Pay-Per-View, he made the challenge for the match without addressing any Superstar in particular. Mega Ran was in the ring performing a song when Bully Ray came to the ring and shoved him away and cut a promo.

In the promo, he challenged any wrestler in the company to come out and challenge him, but it appeared that he had someone particular in mind when he was cutting the promo.

“I know you’re watching, and I know that it’s eating you alive that I can get the better of you. I’ll see you in the Garden … punk.”

At Ring of Honor's Road to G1 Supershow, the audience found out exactly who the legend had in mind.

The heart of the matter

Mark Haskins won the match against Silas Young at the Road to G1 Supershow. The referee was alert and this helped Haskins to win, as Young had been using the ropes for leverage. Bully Ray came out to the ring and was intimidating the referee and asking him to reverse the decision he had made handing Haskins the win.

Young and Ray were about to put Haskins through a table, but Juice Robinson, Tracy Williams and Bandido arrived in time to prevent that from happening. Robinson then asked Ray to get back in the ring, and when he did, he said that he will face Bully Ray in the streetfight at Madison Square Garden.

1- Suzuki obviously doesn’t have the balls to accept my challenge.



2- I guarantee Juice DOES NOT make it to MSG. #RoadToG1Supercard — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 1, 2019

Bully Ray replied on Twitter, revealing that he had been hoping that Suzuki would accept his challenge and that he would make sure that Juice Robinson does not make it to G1.

What's next?

Juice Robinson will at least be trying to get to the G1 Supercard, where he will face Bully Ray in a New York Streetfight. The G1 Supercard will be taking place on the 6th of April at Madison Square Garden.

