Cody Rhodes on whom he considers the current best Pro Wrestler

During a recent Question and Answer session on Twitter, former WWE star and current Ring of Honor superstar Cody Rhodes was asked who he currently considers as the best Pro Wrestler in today’s Professional Wrestling industry.

Following his departure from the WWE, Cody Rhodes became one of the most successful superstars to ever step foot on the Independent circuit and after earning an immense amount of success for several indie promotions, Rhodes eventually made the biggest move of his post-WWE career when the 32-year-old signed a contract with top American promotion Ring of Honor and became the newest member of the Bullet Club as well.

In addition, Rhodes also made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling and eventually became one of the most prominent members of The Bullet Club as well.

As noted, on Saturday evening Cody Rhodes conducted a Q&A session on Twitter when a fan subsequently asked ‘The American Nightmare’ on who he considers the best Professional Wrestler in today’s modern day era.

Not being bias. Kenny was the best. I beat him right in the middle. Fact. https://t.co/v81SsfngVh — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 2, 2018

In response, Cody stated that he initially believed that his former friend Kenny Omega was indeed the best Pro Wrestler of today’s modern generation, but now that Cody currently holds a win over ‘The Best Bout Machine’, the former automatically gets the right to label himself as the very best Pro Wrestler in today’s industry.

Cody Rhodes is currently all set to make history as part of his inaugural All In event, which takes place in Rosemont, Illinois on the 1st of September and promises to be the biggest Independent Wrestling show of all time.

On the other hand, Cody has also put himself back in contention for the Ring of Honor World Championship and will challenge for the title belt at this year’s ROH: Best in the World, when he squares off against current champion Dalton Castle and fellow Bullet Club stablemate Marty Scurll.