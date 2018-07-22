ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes set to make a grand return to popular TV show Arrow

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 836 // 22 Jul 2018, 23:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes will be returning to Arrow

What’s the story?

As confirmed last night on his official Twitter handle, Ring of Honor superstar and Bullet Club member Cody Rhodes is all set to make his return to the hit CW TV Series Arrow.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his departure from the WWE in 2016, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes has earned an immense amount of success on the Independent circuit and for major promotions such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where ‘The American Nightmare’ has been competing frequently.

Apart from the vast amount of success following his departure from WWE, Cody has also been a huge hit outside the squared circle as he previously guest-starred in the fifth season of popular television series Arrow, where he portrayed a character named Derek Sampson.

The heart of the matter

During the press conference of the recently concluded NJPW: G1 Specials in San Francisco, former one-time ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes decided to switch back to his old dark hairstyle, ditching his all blonde look in the process. At that time, Rhodes pointed out that one of the major reasons why he decided to switch his hairstyle to all black is because ‘The American Nightmare’ was seemingly preparing for a forthcoming role on a TV show.

SAMPSON IS BACK!



...and he’s got a few friends in prison with him...



Incredibly proud to be back on Arrow for multiple episodes in season 7 https://t.co/6YchheEQE6 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 22, 2018

Cody, however, has now confirmed that he is all set to make a grand return to CW hit TV series Arrow for the upcoming seventh season and will play a major role in the show as he prepares to go head-to-head against his on-screen adversary and fellow Bullet Club stablemate Stephen Amell aka Oliver Queen.

Furthermore, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has also promoted Cody’s upcoming role on Arrow by posting the following on Twitter:

The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes will be part of the new season of Arrow‼︎ https://t.co/n0RIzNZO6R — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 22, 2018

What’s next?

Arrow's 7th season is all set to premiere on 15 October 2018 and this time around, fans can certainly expect Cody Rhodes to appear on multiple episodes of the show.

Are you looking forward to Cody Rhodes' character on the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!