ROH/NJPW News: Jim Ross believes that three top Bullet Club members will miss out next year's MSG G1 Supercard

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 876 // 16 Sep 2018, 15:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jim Ross makes a bold prediction about three top names from the Indie circuit

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross claimed that he apparently doesn't think that Ring of Honor superstars and All In organizers, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will be a part of ROH and NJPW's G1 Supercard show next year at the Madison Square Garden.

In case you didn't know...

Currently coming fresh-off their self-financed All In event, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are currently regarded as one of the most vital parts of legendary faction The Bullet Club.

The inaugural All In event was quite arguably the biggest Independent Wrestling show of all time and featured several notable moments as well, such as Cody winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Whereas, The Young Bucks also competed in an outstanding six-man tag team match featuring the likes of Rey Mysterio and Kota Ibushi.

The heart of the matter

While conversing with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley on Busted Open Radio, Jim Ross noted that he apparently doesn't expect three big names to be a part of NJPW and ROH's upcoming G1 Supercard show at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

According to 'Good Ole' JR', his apparent instincts tell him Bullet Club Elite members Cody and The Young Bucks will not be a part of the show due to the fact that there are big dollars which is currently possible to obtain for all these three men. (H/T: SEScoops)

"No, I don’t think so. I don’t have anything concrete to base that on other than my gut instinct. My gut instinct is no. There’s too many big, big dollars that are possible to obtain. Cody has to start a family, probably will someday. Money is big in this delicate business."- Jim Ross stated.

"There may other players in the game that we are not aware of at this moment, that may end up making it a very interesting 2019."@JRsBBQ speculates on the future of Cody and the Young Bucks.

Full interview on our YouTube channel soon!@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/7Qwbf5WUrV — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 6, 2018

What's next?

As for Cody and The Young Bucks, their current focus is towards the upcoming ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor which takes place on the 28th of September.

Following which Cody and The Bucks will look to shift their focus on NJPW's next big event in the US, Fighting Spirit Unleashed.