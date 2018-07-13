ROH/NJPW News: ROH and NJPW join forces for a supershow at Madison Square Garden

ROH and NJPW will arrive at The MSG in 2019

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor Wrestling have announced a historic event that is all set to take place in 2019 at the world's most iconic arena, The Madison Square Garden, in what will also be The Garden debut for both NJPW and ROH.

In case you didn't know…

In a recent interview with PWInsider, ROH COO Joe Koff initially stated that his promotion would apparently not be running a show at The MSG for the foreseeable future at least after MSG executives apparently had made contact with WWE officials, who have been using MSG as one of the prime territories for a while now.

While speaking with PWInsider, Koff stated the following:

"We had a deal with [Madison Square] Garden and they then told us they were backing out after communications from the WWE. We are not able to get any other dates in any kind of discussion. I'm expecting that our lawyers will be contacting all the parties involved and the best we can hope is that we can find a resolution, so we can bring the kind of energy and excitement that ROH and our partner New Japan to a bigger audience and to bigger arenas and to the fans of New York City."

The heart of the matter

Despite not being initially able to book a date with The Madison Square Garden in the first place, both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling have now found themselves in a dream date with The Garden, as they are all set to take over the world’s most famous arena in April of 2019.

Both ROH and NJPW will once again join forces with each other and will present the G1 Supercard to the fans around the world, live from The Madison Square Garden and ROH COO Joe Koff stated to the media that this is just the beginning of the long list of historical events that Ring of Honor is set to produce and he is also very appreciative of ROH’s healthy relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling as well.

What's next?

ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard show will be telecasted on the 6th of April, 2019 live from The Madison Square Garden and tickets will go on sale on August 8th for Honor Club members and will be open for purchase to the general public two days later.

So far, the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiroshi Tanahashi have all been confirmed to appear at the show as well.