ROH/NJPW News: The Young Bucks set to introduce their brand new entrance and theme song at All In

The Young Bucks

What's the story?

Matt and Nick Jackson- collectively known as The Young Bucks- took it to the social media recently and have revealed that the current IWGP Tag Team Champions are currently all set to introduce a brand new entrance theme song.

In case you didn't know...

The Young Bucks are currently considered as one of the best tag teams in the world of Professional Wrestling, if not the current best. The duo of Matt and Nick Jackson, who previously competed for Impact Wrestling and WWE as well, are most known for their work under Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling banner.

The Jackson Brothers are former 7-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, after having joined the legendary Bullet Club faction in 2013 under the leadership of Prince Devitt aka Finn Balor (who was the faction's kingpin back then).

Since their transition to the heavyweight division, The Young Bucks have gone on to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships after they defeated the team of Evil and Sanada at Dominion 6.9.

The heart of the matter

The Young Bucks alongside their fellow Bullet Club stablemate and good friend, Cody Rhodes are currently preparing for their historic self-financed event All In, which takes place later this year.

Matt Jackson, however, took to his official Twitter handle and has announced that he and his brother Nick will be revealing their brand new entrance and theme song on the 1st of September at All In. The new theme song will be seemingly heard first on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast on the 22nd of August.

Matt Jackson also revealed a small teaser of the theme song which you can hear below:

Nick and I are excited to announce, we will be debuting our new entrance & theme song at ALL IN! Here’s a sneak peak... Tune into @IAmJericho’s Podcast, Talk is Jericho on Aug 22 to check out the song in its entirety! (follow @MeatSauceM on Twitter for more) pic.twitter.com/OW1KiY4aXF — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 17, 2018

You didn’t think we’d leave out “Superkick Partaaayyyyyy” did you?! 😉 Here’s another peak at our new entrance music. Be sure to check out @TalkIsJericho next week, Aug 22 for the full song debut 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/ClsxhvfMWj — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 17, 2018

What's next?

All In will be taking place on the 1st of September at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, Tessa Blanchard, and even WWE legend Billy Gunn have been confirmed to appear at the show.