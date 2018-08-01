ROH/NJPW Rumor Mill: Reason behind Kenny Omega being removed from original "All In" match, new matchup possibly revealed

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes (left) and Kenny Omega (right) are counted amongst the biggest indie wrestling stars today

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega being removed from his original “All In” match was discussed.

Besides, a possible new matchup in which Omega could be booked has also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

Kenny Omega is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of this generation.

Omega is considered to be one of the biggest attractions in the sport today—with experts noting that “The Cleaner” will indeed be featured in a notable match at the highly-awaited All In event later this year.

The heart of the matter

The initial belief was that Kenny Omega would team with The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), and the trio known as “The Elite” would perform in a 6-Man Tag Team Match at All In.

Nevertheless, Omega was replaced by former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio in the aforementioned matchup.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer revealed why Omega was removed from the match; stating—

“So, when I first heard a bunch of matches which were gonna be changed a million times, it was The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Fenix & Pentagon. So, now they took Omega and Pentagon out—and put Kota Ibushi, (Rey Mysterio) and Bandido in. Which I think is to showcase Bandido because Bandido has really been tearing it up”

Additionally, Meltzer explained that the indication in this situation is that it may lead to a match between Omega and Pentagon at All In—a matchup that has probably never taken place before. He added—

“Yeah. I feel like there is a really good chance of that…It just feels like since they were both originally in that other match, it makes sense if you’re pulling those two guys off, it would be to make a singles match (between Omega and Pentagon).” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Rey Mysterio and The Young Bucks will take on Fenix, Bandido & Kota Ibushi in a 6-Man Tag Team Match at All In.

Meanwhile—although yet to be officially confirmed—the belief is that Kenny Omega shall face Pentagon in a singles match at the event.

“All In”—the biggest indie pro-wrestling show of 2018—is set to transpire at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 1st.

What are your thoughts on the booking changes pertaining to Kenny Omega? Sound off in the comments!