ROH Rumor Mill: Update on CM Punk's potential return to Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling in general

CM Punk might not return to Pro Wrestling after all

What’s the story?

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer’s respected journalist Dave Meltzer, it seems like former WWE Champion CM Punk will not be returning to the Pro Wrestling industry anytime soon, despite a set of recent rumors suggesting towards a potential return to the squared circle for ‘The Second City Saint’.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his unfortunate departure from the WWE in 2014, former WWE World Champion CM Punk decided to jump ship to the Mixed Martial Arts world, as he eventually signed a contract with Dana White’s promotion UFC.

Punk, who made his UFC debut in 2014, subsequently went on to lose his first fight against Mickey Gall via rare-naked choke and after an absence of almost two years, the former straight edge WWE Champ once again stepped into the Octagon for his second fight against Mike Jackson.

Earlier in June, at UFC 225, Punk suffered yet another loss at the hands of Jackson via unanimous decision, this time in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The heart of the matter

It was initially reported last week that Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling were apparently looking to lure in former WWE superstar CM Punk for their debut show at the Madison Square Garden in April of 2019.

However, as per the recent report from The Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Punk has apparently told several people close to him that he seemingly doesn’t hold any sort of interests in making a return to the Pro Wrestling industry in the near future. This eventually rules out the possibility of a mega return to the squared circle for CM Punk, unless he has a change of heart between now till April of next year.

What’s next?

ROH and NJPW’s co-produced MSG show is scheduled to take place in April of 2019 and we can certainly expect some of the biggest names in the Pro Wrestling industry, such as the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Tetsuya Naito, Cody Rhodes and several others to feature on this mega MSG show. But will CM Punk feature there too? No, if this report is to be believed. However, only time will spill out the truth.

