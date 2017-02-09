ROH TV Results (02/09/2017): New No.1 Contender decided for the ROH TV Championship

Missed this week's ROH? Here's what happened.

An action-packed ROH as usual.

The episode aired this week was taped at the Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin Kelly and Colt Cabana were working the commentary table. A few weeks ago it had been reported that Kelly had reduced his work with ROH, relegating to a lesser behind-the-scenes role, due to his future commitments with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ian Riccaboni has been expected to carry on Kelly's duties as the commentator for future tapings.

#1 War Machine vs. Punishment Martinez & BJ Whitmer

This week on #ROHTV BJ Whitmer & Punishment Martinez take on War Machine! pic.twitter.com/3RKCFmmqWH — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 4, 2017

The match began with both the teams brawling with each other trying to gain one-up over the other team. Later, after the first commercial break, War Machine's Hanson got the advantage and started hitting running lariats on both Martinez and Whitmer, while doing a battle cry.

After a while, the match again switched from a standard tag team match to an all-out brawl. The referee couldn't control the four men. The brawl spread out to the outside, with all the four men battling each other with chairs, and getting counted out in the process.

Result: No contest

#2 The Kingdom (c) vs. Corey Hollis, John Skyler & Joe A'Gau

This week on #ROHTV... The Kingdom and some Melvins pic.twitter.com/KOgNX1HVA0 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 5, 2017

The Kingdom attacked the trio immediately. First, they took out A'Gau by triple powerbombing him to the floor. Then, they took out Hollis, by throwing him into the ring post, eventually leaving Skyler as the only standing member of the trio.

The Kingdom then started roughing up Skyler. Skyler made a comeback and tagged in Corey Hollis. Hollis got in the ring and took on all the members of The Kingdom by himself, before turning his attention to Marseglia, who was the only member of The Kingdom present in the ring.

Hollis attacked Marseglia, and then along with Skyler hit a bunch of double-team moves on him. Marseglia started fighting back before the other two members of the Kingdom made their way back into the ring, and hit Hollis with a Triple Powerbomb to pick up the win.

Results: The Kingdom win

After the match, The Kingdom's Matt Taven got on the mic and claimed to the crowd that The Kingdom shall remain the only ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions and that nobody shall be able to beat them. Dalton Castle along with his boys came out and mocked The Kingdom.

Matt Taven challenged Castle to face The Kingdom in the ring before Colt Cabana left the commentary table and attacked Castle's boys. Taven mocked Castle by saying that he just missed his chance to challenge The Kingdom for the Six-Man Championship. The show went into a commercial break.

After returning from commercials, Colt Cabana tried rejoining the commentary table, but Kevin Kelly prohibited him. Kelly informed him that he violated the rules of a commentator by getting himself involved in the action. Cabana argued for a bit and left.

A video package was shown featuring The Young Bucks awarding the Tempura Boyz with a title shot. After the video, two promos featuring The Young Bucks were shown. In one of them, The Young Bucks imitated the Tempura Boyz and then mocked them by speaking Japanese.

#3 The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Tempura Boyz (Sho Tanaka & Yohei Komatsu) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Tempura Boyz have a shot to take the ROH Tag Team Titles away from the Young Bucks! This week on #ROHTV pic.twitter.com/hKH08XfuSH — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 4, 2017

The Young Bucks took control of the match early on by hitting the Tempura Boyz with a bunch of double-team moves. The show went into a commercial break, with The Young Bucks still in control of the match. The show came back from the commercials, showing what transpired during the break.

The Young Bucks hit the Boyz, with a double suicide dive and apron powerbombs, before jumping off the stage on them. Matt tried to hit a superkick on Sho but failed in his attempt. Then, the Tempura Boyz started doling out some offence on The Bucks. The Tempura Boyz hit Matt with a double-back cracker for a near fall.

The action proceeded on the outside, wherein Nick accidently punt-kicked Matt in the head. The Boyz then hit The Bucks with German Suplexes. They hit a double powerbomb/ spinning heel kick from the top rope on Matt for a near fall. Matt tagged in Nick, who performed a flurry of moves.

The Boyz retaliated and hit Nick with a double pop-up codebreaker to get a near fall. Matt rushed into the ring to save Nick but instead got caught in a Boston Crab.

Nick made a comeback and Superkicked Sho. Yo received a double-superkick from The Bucks, before receiving more superkicks, and a 450 splash from Nick thus, allowing The Bucks to pick up the win.

Result: The Young Bucks win

After the match, The Young Bucks raised the hands of the Tempura Boyz as a sign of respect. But, immediately it turned out that it was all a setup for Hangman Page to come out of nowhere and attack them. After knocking them out, The Bucks and Page posed, mocking the Tempura Boyz.

A video from last week was shown featuring Marty Scurll challenge the entire ROH roster. After the video, Marty Scurll made his way to the ringside joining Kevin Kelly at the commentary table.

#4. Donovan Dijak vs. Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin vs. Alex Shelly vs. Jay White vs. Johnathan Gresham in a Six-Man Scramble Match to determine the No.1 Contender for Marty Scurll's ROH TV Championship.

The rules of the match were as follows:

Two men started in the ring, while the rest of the four participants stood on the apron. Participants on the apron could enter the match anytime one of the participants went outside the ring.

Johnathan Gresham and Jay White fell on to the outside after battling on the top turnbuckle. Lio Rush and Donovan Dijak started working on each other. Rush sent Dijak crashing down to the floor outside.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly started dishing out some tag team moves on the other competitors before Shelly attempted to steal the win by pinning Sabin from behind.

The argued for a bit before double teaming on the other participants again. They started working on Johnathan Gresham. While attacking Gresham, Sabin accidently clotheslined Shelly. All the six competitors started jumping off the top rope onto each other.

Donovan Dijak hit a corkscrew moonsault on the other five participants before attempting a double chokeslam on Lio Rush and Johnathan Gresham. Rush and Gresham successfully avoid Dijak's attempt, allowing Rush to hit Dijak with a reverse Hurricanrana.

The Rebellion rushed out to the ring and attacked Gresham. Chris Sabin, Alex Shelly, and Jay White come to the rescue of Gresham. In the ring, Lio Rush and Donovan Dijak are the only two competitors present in the ring.

Rush attacked Dijak with a succession of kicks. Rush attempted to hit a frog splash off the top rope, but Dijak countered it by grabbing Rush's throat. Rush avoided getting hit with a lung blower, but immediately got caught in Dijak's finishing move "Feast Your Eyes" allowing Dijak to pick up the win.

Winner: Donovan Dijak

After the match, Marty Scurll stood up, held up his title, and started trash talking with Dijak. Then, in the concluding moments of the show, a video featuring War Machine brawling backstage with BJ Whitmer and Martinez was shown.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com