ROH/WWE News: Cody Rhodes reflects on what he could have done differently in the WWE

The current ROH champ talks about a few things he would change about his time in the WWE.

by Jeremy Bennett News 02 Aug 2017, 06:25 IST

Cody Rhodes won the ROH World Championship at Best In The World this past June...

What's the story?

The Daily Metro in the United Kingdom recently interviewed current ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes, where they asked him what he could have done differently in his WWE run.

“I honestly think the more time I spend away from WWE the less it was WWE’s fault and the more it was my inability to go with my guts,”

In case you didn't know...

The WWE and Cody Rhodes are always in constant contact, but it isn't about a return to the WWE. They have constant communication (at least once a week) regarding his late father Dusty Rhodes' estate and preserving his legacy.

The heart of the matter

Cody further expanded that he would have done better in the WWE if he had corrected what a writer had come up with, ruffling some feathers, and simply saying no. He would go on further to say:

There was only a couple of incidents in my WWE career where what I said on the microphone was all me, and they were my most successful. It’s not a knock on WWE creative at all, they’re there to guide you and give you the bullet points of where it may be going, but they can’t script it. You can’t script wrestling.”

While he didn't pinpoint those specific moments in his career, some of the most successful times he's had in the WWE were when he was in Legacy with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase, and his tag team with Damien Sandow; which led to a good feud, but unfortunately fell flat in the end.

What's next?

The next Ring Of Honor pay-per-view takes place on August 19th for War Of The Worlds: UK Liverpool. The main event will see Cody take on Sanada for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship.

Author's take

The great thing about this situation is that eventually, the door will open for Cody to return to the WWE. He's only 32 years of age, and just like Drew McIntyre, he'll return to the company with a renewed focus and be the main event player he deserves to be.