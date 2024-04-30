Roman Reigns and 4 other multi-time WWE champions who weren't drafted to RAW or SmackDown this year

This year's edition of the WWE Draft is finally over, but the roster will officially be locked after Backlash France, which is scheduled for this weekend. The recently concluded Draft saw Bianca Belair as the overall number one pick on Night One and Imperium as the overall number one pick on Night Two.

Interestingly, WWE is currently missing several big names, including multiple decorated champion, who were neither picked by RAW nor SmackDown. Roman Reigns was the number one Draft pick for 939 days until he withdrew himself from the pool this year.

Others are currently injured, but it is worth noting that Seth Rollins was drafted despite undergoing surgery. Here, we look at five huge names who RAW or SmackDown didn't pick during the 2024 WWE Draft. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns (withdrew himself from the 2024 WWE Draft)

Roman Reigns last appeared on television at WrestleMania XL, where he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event. Although his Wiseman Paul Heyman has continued to appear on SmackDown alongside the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline, Reigns is nowhere to be seen.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns was initially listed among eligible superstars on Night One. However, he withdrew himself from this year's WWE Draft. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on when Reigns will return, but when the day comes, both RAW and SmackDown would want to host the former Universal Champion.

#2 Rhea Ripley (injured on WWE RAW)

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury on the first episode of RAW after The Showcase of the Immortals. The injury forced Mami to relinquish her title and take time off for recovery.

She wasn't picked by a brand, but it is worth noting that The Judgment Day was drafted to RAW. Considering she is still part of the faction, Ripley is likely to return to the red brand. There, she could pick things up where she left them off, especially considering that the title now rests with Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan is the pursuing the gold.

#3 Jimmy Uso (injured)

Jimmy Uso also suffered an injury following WrestleMania XL and was ruled out of action. He faced Jey in a brother vs. brother match at The Grandest Stage of Them, All, and lost.

Jimmy was punished for his failure the following week on SmackDown when Solo Sikoa revealed Tama Tonga as the new member of The Bloodline. The new Tribal Chief's MFT brutally assaulted Jimmy, seemingly scripting his exit from the faction. With The Bloodline on SmackDown and his brother Jey Uso on WWE RAW, it will be interesting to see where Jimmy returns.

#4 Charlotte Flair (injured on WWE SmackDown)

Charlotte Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match on SmackDown in December, and she was ruled out for approximately nine months. Although The Queen has made monumental progress in her recovery, the most decorated female superstar in WWE history wasn't drafted to either brand.

While Charlotte wasn't officially a part of the Draft, we could see her eventually return on SmackDown. We rarely see real-life couples working on different brands. Since Andrade was selected by the blue show on Night One, The Queen will likely join her husband there.

#5 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss last appeared on television at Royal Rumble 2023, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the title but fell short. The multi-time Women's Champion has since been away from in-ring action and welcomed a child. Her recent post about returning to the gym led to several speculations about her potential in-ring comeback.

Many expect Bliss to return as part of Uncle Howdy's rumored faction to pay tribute to late superstar Bray Wyatt. The creative team has been building up the angle on both RAW and SmackDown, increasing the anticipation surrounding Uncle Howdy potentially returning alongside Alexa Bliss.