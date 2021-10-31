5 WWE NXT 2.0 dream matches for Roman Reigns

Ever since assuming the role of Head of the Table, Roman Reigns has been tearing through the WWE roster like a hot knife through butter.

The current WWE Universal Champion holds wins against the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, and even in kayfabe, sending Daniel Bryan to a far off distant place under the alias Bryan Danielson.

The journey hasn't always been as smooth sailing, however. Roman Reigns has had to endure adversity and undergo mammoth change to get on the right track in WWE.

Roman Reigns was introduced to WWE fans as the powerhouse of The Shield, along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The dissolution of the faction saw Roman Reigns break off into the role as the WWE Champion elect.

The issues with the sudden leap in trajectory were plain to fans; Roman Reigns was seen as a corporate construct designed to be the face of the company.

Fans rejected his ascent - vehemently, at times - and it was only after his absence, when he returned to destroy Braun Strowman and The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship, where he was at last embraced by the fans.

Although Roman Reigns has had one of the most storied tenures in this modern era of WWE, many tend to forget his short stint in NXT.

Roman Reigns is the prime example of a talent that WWE wants to see produced at NXT. That reason is the exact implication behind the reboot of NXT, NXT 2.0.

So it remains a valid question to ask: what would it be like if Roman Reigns were to return to his forgotten foundation, NXT? Who would await the Tribal Chief on NXT 2.0? Here's 5 ideas.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns belongs to a legendary wrestling dynasty hailing from Samoa, the Anoa'i Family. Roman Reigns has a bloodline connection to Hollywood heavyweight and WWE legend The Rock, as well as Rikishi, Jacob Fatu, Umaga, and The Usos.

Solo Sikoa is the latest in his bloodline to step inside the walls of WWE. He has been gradually introduced to the audience of NXT 2.0, and has yet to make his full in-ring debut.

But as the younger brother of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa is seemingly destined for greatness in the business.

Roman Reigns has beaten The Usos into submission and servitude, and now they serve as his enforcers. Maybe on a trip back to NXT, he would like to add the third brother to The Bloodline.

