Roman Reigns' 939-day streak at stake and more - Predicting Top 5 Draft picks for WWE SmackDown

We are all set for WWE Draft 2024, where RAW and SmackDown will look to create a fierce roster with the best of the best. The Draft will start on SmackDown this week and end on RAW next Monday.

WWE released a set of rules governing the upcoming Draft, confirming the fate of the current champions. As per the announcement, the titleholders on each brand are protected from the switch during the Draft. This means Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Logan Paul will remain on SmackDown.

Here, we look at the potential top five picks for the upcoming WWE Draft 2024 on SmackDown this week.

#1 Roman Reigns - No. 1 Draft pick spot in WWE at risk

Roman Reigns' streak as the No. 1 Draft pick might be at stake. The Tribal Chief has ruled from the top spot since the 2021 Draft, where he was the number one pick. There was no WWE Draft the following year, and in 2023, Reigns was the number one overall with The Bloodline, i.e., Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

However, The Tribal Chief is nowhere to be seen after his loss at WrestleMania XL, which puts him at risk of losing his number one spot on Friday. That said, it is difficult to imagine someone from all superstars eligible on Draft Day One who could replace Roman Reigns as the number one Draft pick.

#2 Bianca Belair returns to title picture on SmackDown

Bianca Belair has long been away from the championship picture on SmackDown. However, she remains one of the strongest assets for the blue brand and is likely to be retained. The former Women's Champion has been teaming up with Jade Cargill lately, and the creative team may want to continue exploring their run.

If all goes well, Cargill and Belair could eventually challenge Asuka and Kairi Sane for the Women's Tag Team Championship. If not, she still has unfinished business with Bayley, and the two could eventually feud with The Role Model, challenging her for the WWE Women's Championship.

#3 AJ Styles continues his feud with Cody Rhodes

Since returning from his injury, AJ Styles has been doing a 'phenomenal' job as a heel. He was involved in a brutal feud with LA Knight on SmackDown and defeated the latter to become the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Styles is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title at Backlash 2024, and fans are excited to see their rivalry unfold on the blue brand. We could see him stay on SmackDown, where he has yet to explore more feuds with his current role as a heel. Additionally, he will have the option to go after others when the locker room changes post-Draft.

#4 LA Knight chases his first major WWE championship

There is no denying that LA Knight will be one of those names both RAW and SmackDown would want on their shows. The promotion's fastest-growing star is ready for a massive title push and could be the next to go after the United States Championship.

SmackDown is likely to capitalize on Knight's momentum following his big win against AJ Styles at WrestleMania and would want to retain him at all costs. It is worth noting that he didn't lose clean in the number one contender's match against AJ Styles for Cody Rhodes' title, giving him a legitimate reason to go after The American Nightmare.

#5 Bron Breakker officially on the WWE main roster

Bron Breakker is one of the hottest names that have emerged out of NXT in recent times. The two-time champion of the Shawn Michaels-led show officially moved to SmackDown in February earlier this year. He has made limited appearances on the blue brand and has been impressive in each.

He could be one of the top five WWE Superstars drafted to SmackDown, setting the tone for his run on the blue brand. Breakker has largely impressed fans curious to see him replicate the same magic on the main roster.