Roman Reigns' absence to backfire for him heading into 2024? Possibility analyzed

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming ever since the departure of Jey Uso from SmackDown. The absence of The Bloodline's leader has created a huge void in the group's dynamic.

The absence of Reigns may have potential consequences for him, as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are presently spearheading the faction.

While both Jimmy and Solo appear to be on the same page about Cena, it is evident that Sikoa harbors doubts over Jimmy and his previous actions. There is a possibility that Jimmy could be pretending to be on the side of The Bloodline to influence Sikoa into betraying Roman Reigns.

Jimmy could manipulate him to quit taking orders from Reigns and force him to go after Reigns's Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Solo could be lured in by the prospect of becoming champion, and a career-defining betrayal would instantly create a new main-event-level superstar for WWE. If he were to successfully defeat Reigns, it would be regarded as one of the most significant accomplishments in professional wrestling history.

A further development of the already excellent WWE narrative might be Sikoa's pursuit of Reigns in 2024, leading to WrestleMania 40. Rather than having someone outside of the family end the era-defining reign of Reigns, it makes more sense to continue the magnificent Bloodline by putting Sikoa in a position to take out Reigns.

If done correctly, WWE and fans may expect a surprise outcome at any major premium live event, and Sikoa will rise to become an instant main-event star.

The outcome of Jimmy's reinstatement into the group is uncertain and can only be determined with time. The identity of the next contender for the championship on SmackDown remains uncertain at the moment.

When will Roman Reigns return?

Roman Reigns was last seen in action at WWE SummerSlam 2023, where he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso in a tribal combat match.

Roman suffered an injury during the bout but still showed up on the following episode of SmackDown. It was the last time he appeared on television. Since then, Reigns has disappeared and has only been reached by phone, courtesy of Paul Heyman.

When is the return of the Tribal Chief anticipated? The concerns will be answered in October, when Roman Reigns graces the WWE SmackDown episode airing on October 13 with his presence. It has been nearly two months since his last appearance. That feels like a lifetime to admirers.

Even without Reigns, there is plenty of drama in The Bloodline. The relocation of Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW has resulted in a distinct shift in the dynamics of the faction, as Jimmy and Solo will take on John Cena at WWE Fastlane 2023.

