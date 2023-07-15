Roman Reigns beats Stone Cold Steve Austin? WWE merch sales of the top stars compared

In the last few years, Roman Reigns has arguably become WWE's No. 1 guy. From holding the top championship for 1000+ days to being the main event of WrestleMania multiple times, Reigns has done it all. Not many wrestlers can claim the records Reigns has broken.

In a recent development, Roman Reigns has beaten WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. While he did not beat him in a match or a backstage confrontation, Reigns overtook Austin in the list of most sold WWE merchandise in June 2023. This is indeed a big moment for The Tribal Chief.

As per reports, Roman Reigns is No. 1 on the list of superstars who have sold the most merchandise in the month of June. Reigns has beaten superstars like Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, LA Knight, and NWO in the process. These reports only go on to show the tremendous amount of effort WWE has put into improving its product.

- per The Top 5 highest merchandise sellers in WWE for the month of June have been revealed:1. Roman Reigns2. Cody Rhodes3. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin4. LA Knight5. nWo- per @wrestlenomics

While Roman Reigns did not appear on SmackDown this week, it's not surprising to see him on the top of such lists. The reason behind it is that, as of now, Reigns is involved in a storyline that has wrestling fans from around the world on the edge of their seats. This has helped skyrocket his fame.

Jey Uso brought the heat to Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa in the absence of Roman Reigns

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns did not appear on the show. However, the story of The Bloodline continued. It moved forward in such a way that the WWE Universe is now interested in seeing what will transpire leading up to SummerSlam.

On SmackDown, Jey Uso came out to the ring and addressed the crowd. While he was delivering a promo, Paul Heyman interrupted him along with Solo Sikoa. Upon his arrival, Heyman blamed Jey Uso for what happened to his brother Jimmy last week. He also mentioned that no one in Jey's family would forgive him for what happened.

Solo Sikoa then took the mic and agreed to what Heyman said. He also added that he won't forgive Jey either. Upon listening to this, Jey Uso began a brawl with Sikoa, which he dominated comfortably. Not only did he beat Sikoa, but also landed a Superkick on Paul Heyman. Jey came out on top of the segment.

Taking into account what happened this week, SmackDown next week will be exciting to watch. With Reigns scheduled to appear on the blue brand, next week will reveal a lot of things about this storyline heading into the Biggest Party of Summer.