Roman Reigns becomes the new Universal Champion after a controversial end to title match at WWE Payback 2020

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the main event of Payback 2020 to win the Universal Championship. The new 'Paul Heyman' guy of WWE pinned Strowman to reclaim the Universal Championship, the title that he never lost in the first place.

Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 last week and interrupted The Fiend's celebration. The latter had just defeated Strowman for the title, and now, he has lost the Universal Championship again within a week.

Roman Reigns had a huge advantage as he joined the match mid-way. He also used a low blow to turn things into his favour, effectively establishing him as a heel. Finally, it was Braun Strowman who took the pin, and Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship within a week of his return.

The Universal Championship Match at WWE Payback 2020: Roman Reigns vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman

The match started with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman engaging in a brutal encounter and Roman reigns was nowhere to be seen. Strowman and The Fiend continued to brawl inside the ring, and eventually, the action moved to the ramp.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt used his opportunities well and put Braun Strowman through the table. The Fiend tried to use a mallet, but Strowman managed to fire back immediately.

Braun Strowman then threw The Fend off the cage, and they both crashed into the platform. The Monster Among Men then took The Fiend back inside the ring as Alexa Bliss watched backstage, teasing subtle changes in her character.

Back to the action, Strowman wanted to hit The Fiend with a top ring manoeuvre, but the latter countered with a brilliant Superplex. Both men crashed into the mat as the ring collapsed.

Roman Reigns took this moment to come out and finally signed the contract. He brought a steel chair with him and used it to brutalise both The Fiend and Braun Strowman before he attempted to pin them both inside the ring.

The closing moments of the match saw The Fiend holding Roman Reigns in mandible claw, but The Big Dog hit him with a low blow. He then delivered a Spear on Strowman and pinned him to win the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns celebrated his title win alongside Paul Heyman, and it will be interesting to see how these changes in his gimmick will affect his storylines moving forward.