Roman Reigns and the Bloodline could be set to recruit WWE main roster superstar if their current stable implodes

The Bloodline currently consists of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, The Usos, The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, and the Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, but the faction could be set to expand following WrestleMania.

As part of the recent behind-the-scenes video from WrestleMania 39, WWE made a point of showing that Dakota Kai was also of Samoan heritage and even had Tamina point it out as part of their interaction.

Many fans have known this for a long time, but it could be a clue that WWE could be planning to add a new member to The Bloodline, but it won't be the people that have been rumored.

Tamina, Naomi, Nia Jax, and Ava Raine were the women that the company was expected to add to Roman Reigns' group, but Jax and Naomi have departed the company, Tamina is working as part of the group backstage, and Ava Raine has her own stable down in NXT.

Could Damage CTRL's implosion make way for Dakota to join forces with Roman Reigns?

Dakota Kai currently works alongside Iyo Sky and Bayley as part of Damage CTRL, but since WrestleMania, Bayley's WWE future has been up in the air, given her cryptic messages on Twitter.

Kai and Iyo came up short in their attempt to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships, and it's unclear what the future now holds for the heel faction.

The Bloodline has never had a female member, but with Judgment Day slowly making its way over to SmackDown and Rhea Ripley looking to dominate the Women's Division, it could finally be time for the group to add a female presence.

Dakota Kai's Samoan heritage hasn't been something that WWE has pushed at any point in her early career, but it could be a blessing for the group moving forward.

Do you think Dakota Kai would be the perfect addition to Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes