Roman Reigns breaks his silence on pulling out of WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns addressed his decision to pull out of WrestleMania in a video on Instagram.

The Big Dog was set to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

The Big Dog did not face Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 has been taped in advance from the WWE Performance Center and a couple of other locations.

The biggest story coming from said taping was that Roman Reigns did not face Goldberg for the Universal Championship, with the match being scrapped. If you wish, you can learn about Roman Reigns' reported replacement. (Warning: SPOILERS).

The Big Dog himself addressed his decision on an Instagram video. Here is what he said:

For all my fans, I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. Sometimes, things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family, but no matter what, you already know the deal. Man, I sure made that town. I made it to Orlando. I had to make a decision for me, but it doesn't take anything away from what I've done and what I'm going to do. I still love this game, I still love pro wrestling, sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring.

In the video, Reigns also spoke about how some of his haters have been wanting him to miss WrestleMania for years and now that he is missing 'Mania, they are calling him names.

Since Roman Reigns is immunocompromised due to his battles with leukemia, an appearance at 'Mania would have been a huge health risk for him and his family. The WWE Universe has shown their support for the Big Dog and has respected his decision to pull out from his big Universal Title match, as health and family are more important than wrestling.

Reigns also stated the importance of working on ourselves during this trying time, as well as showing kindness to others. You can check out the full Instagram video below.