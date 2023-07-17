Roman Reigns' championship run in peril! WWE Superstar's new alliance must spell the end for The Blooldine's dominance

Roman Reigns is in the middle of one of the greatest championship runs in WWE history, even though he has not defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for long stints in between. Despite this, in the last few weeks, Roman Reigns has not had the best of times, with The Usos betraying him and The Bloodline splitting apart.

Right now, with Solo Sikoa, there only remains a semblance of the original faction, but even that could be in danger with Bobby Lashley's return.

This past week on WWE SmackDown, the show saw the return of one of the most beloved characters in the company. Lashley got out of his car and greeted The Street Profits. It seemed to indicate there was going to be an alliance of some sort between the stars.

Given the babyface nature of each of the stars concerned, this could mean trouble for Roman Reigns. Lashley is a character who can immediately be slotted into the main event sequence without anyone batting an eye.

And now, with The Street Profits as his allies, Lashley would actually have the numbers advantage over Roman Reigns, something no other star can claim to have had in some time, thanks to The Bloodline.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Who else would like to see added to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profit's potential faction? 🤔

Reigns' title reign is in peril right now, and he probably does not even realize it. With Jey Uso going after him at SummerSlam and possibly his next opponent ready in Lashley, things are not going to get any easier for The Tribal Chief. In fact, it could mean that his time as champion is finally up.

If he goes after Roman Reigns, it seems Bobby Lashley has abandoned a previous faction

If he does go after Reigns, Lashley will clearly need allies, as seems to be the case with his interaction with The Street Profits.

However, when it comes to factions, it seems that he has shed a previous faction. There was no mention of The Hurt Business. MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin appeared to have no more connections with Lashley. A reunion of the group was teased in January this year, but that never got anywhere.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

The Dominator like no other, Birthday wishes go out to our favorite Bobby Lashley!

#WWE #BobbyLashley Be it the squared circle or making your country proud, this Sergeant right here has done it all.The Dominator like no other, Birthday wishes go out to our favorite Bobby Lashley!

It remains to be seen if WWE ever approach that alliance again and whether fans will now to get to see a new faction dominate the landscape of the blue brand.

Do you think Bobby Lashley can beat Reigns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here