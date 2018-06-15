WWE News: Roman Reigns claims to be "a heel", talks Samoan Shield

Is Roman Reigns now officially a heel?

Roman Reigns and The Usos proudly represent their Samoan heritage

What’s the story?

During a recent media scrum (*courtesy—ESPN*), Roman Reigns opened up on a myriad of topics.

Reigns asserted that his WWE character is pretty much already that of a heel. Besides, Reigns also spoke about potentially forming the Samoan Shield with The Usos someday.

In case you didn’t know…

Over the past few years, Reigns has ascended to the status of WWE’s top Superstar; taking over the role from longtime promotional flag-bearer John Cena.

Although Reigns was initially received to a highly-positive response by the WWE Universe, it was around the 2015 Royal Rumble that the majority of hardcore professional wrestling fans turned against “The Big Dog”, and began raining down boos on Reigns despite the latter being a babyface on WWE programming.

The heart of the matter

Upon being probed as to whether he should turn heel, Roman Reigns stated—

"It's a weird question because aren't I already a heel? If I garner that reaction, what's the point? It's already happening. If I'm already being booed, then why try to get booed?

"I have a great opportunity –because I'm a gray-area guy—to do a little bit of everything. I'm in a good place to do whatever I want and just play with this character and not just be a heel or a face—I feel my character can be so much more than that."

Additionally, Reigns elucidated that Jimmy and Jey Uso were always like the characters they portray in the WWE—having each other’s back since their younger days. Reigns added that The Usos’ recent career-resurgence likely came about since they wanted more responsibility and a bigger role in WWE.

Furthermore, Reigns explained that he’s incredibly proud of The Usos, and is excited to see where his and their careers go from this point moving forward.

Reigns continued that considering how they all represent the same bloodline and come from the same family, it’d be pretty cool if they form the Samoan Shield someday.

What’s next?

Reigns is presently scheduled to face Jinder Mahal at WWE’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view event this Sunday.

The Money In The Bank PPV airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns’ statements? Sound off in the comments!