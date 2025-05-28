Roman Reigns to confront a newly crowned WWE champion by returning next month? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has been away from weekly television since the RAW after WrestleMania, where he was attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. In a surprising turn of events, The Tribal Chief could confront Gunther upon his return if the latter manages to win The World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on the June 9 episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns and Gunther have not crossed paths in the Stamford-based promotion, which could change soon. Interestingly, Roman's cousin and the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso, is currently a common link between multiple storylines in WWE.

The YEET Master is set to compete in a tag team match alongside Cody Rhodes against John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank. After the PLE, Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther on RAW. On top of that, he has unfinished business with Seth Rollins and his group. On this week's RAW, Uso attacked the villainous alliance during the main event match.

With multiple stars gunning for him, Jey Uso could lose his title in his upcoming bout with Gunther. Seth Rollins and company could play a part, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed may take out The YEET Master before the match, leading to Gunther taking advantage of the situation and destroying Jey Uso, potentially leaving him a bloody mess. This could prompt the return of Roman Reigns, who could stand up for his cousin against The Ring General. A potential rivalry between the two could lead to a dream match down the line.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins made it clear on RAW a couple of weeks ago that he would be coming for the World Heavyweight Championship after Gunther's bout with Jey Uso. Keeping that in mind, this potential scenario may create an interesting dynamic for the red brand where Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Gunther could find themselves in each other's crosshairs.

With a first-ever two-night SummerSlam coming up, WWE may look to build a high-profile storyline with top stars going into the PLE. While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that the scenario mentioned above is only based on speculation.

Former WWE announcer comments on Roman Reigns' absence

While speaking on the Coach and Bro show, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman discussed Roman Reigns' absence from weekly programming. Coach noted that The OTC's part-time status is hurting the product.

"He already misses two or three months at a time, and as long as this is a narrative that everybody's struggling, tickets, TV viewership, you need your biggest star. Roman Reigns is arguably one of the three biggest stars in the company and he never works, and he just said, 'My next deal's gonna be my last, probably. Three more years is all I can do.' All he can do of what? He only shows up, what would you say, 15 times a year, maybe, on the show?" [42:53 – 43:20]

It will be interesting to see when and how The Tribal Chief returns to WWE.

