Roman Reigns crosses Randy Orton's massive milestone; targets WWE Hall of Famer next

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently surpassed Randy Orton in terms of combined days as world champion.

Roman Reigns is the hottest act in all of WWE. His current Universal title reign has cemented his stature as one of the all-time greats. To top it off, Reigns won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, thus becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns is a four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Universal Champion. As of today, Reigns has spent a combined 824 days as the top champion in WWE. The Tribal Chief has thus surpassed Randy Orton's milestone of 815 days as world champion.

Roman Reigns now eyes Pedro Morales' WWE milestone

The Tribal Chief has left Randy Orton's impressive WWE milestone behind. Surpassing the next milestone in his path is going to take a lot of effort on his part, though.

Story continues below ad

WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales defeated Ivan Koloff on February 8, 1971 to win his first and only WWE title. He held the prestigious belt for a whopping 1027 days. On December 1, 1973, Morales' legendary WWE title reign finally came to an end when he lost the belt to Stan Stasiak.

Reigns has destroyed everyone who has come into his path over the past two years or so. He has put down iconic names like Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Rey Mysterio in his quest to remain at the top.

Story continues below ad

He currently has the best run of his pro-wrestling career and it seems highly unlikely that he will be dethroned anytime soon. The difference between 1027 days and 824 days is quite large, though. Reigns' fans will have to wait a while before they possibly get to see him surpass Morales.

As for Orton, he still has a lot left in the tank and could certainly win his 15th world title somewhere down the line. If he does, he will have a chance to extend his combined reign as world champion beyond 815 days.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far