Roman Reigns delivers final words ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has issued a final statement ahead of his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam tonight.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Beast Incarnate at the event in a Last Man Standing Match. This could potentially be the last time that the two stars will face each other in a one-on-one match in the company.

Roman Reigns dethroned Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championship, and tonight, the coveted title will be on the line.

The Head of the Table has taken to Twitter to announce that he'll send The Beast Incarnate back to the farm permanently after he defeats him at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"One last trip to the Island of Relevancy before I send Brock back to the farm for good. #LastManStanding #SummerSlam," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns has another threat besides Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

The Tribal Chief is only a few hours away from reaching 700 days as Universal Champion. If he emerges victorious tonight at The Biggest Party of the Summer, he'll reach a new milestone.

However, Brock Lesnar isn't the only superstar that he has to worry about. Theory will be paying close attention to the match, and when he sees an opportunity, he'll make his way to the ring to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

It doesn't matter whether Reigns or Lesnar wins the Last Man Standing match, as the 24 year-old-year can cash in on either of them. He could end up leaving Nashville as the youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history.

Who will leave SummerSlam as champion? Will it be Brock Lesnar, Reigns or Theory? Let us know in the comments section below.

