Roman Reigns discusses his WWE attire that got banned after one PPV

Roman Reigns has discussed the minor change that he made to his WWE attire for his match against Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane 2017.

At the time, Reigns wore a tactical vest, gloves, combat trousers, and nine-inch boots as part of his regular WWE attire. At Fastlane, he decided to match the white trim on his black vest and gloves by wearing black shoes with white soles.

Complex’s Joe La Puma recently went sneaker shopping with Reigns at Solefly in Miami, Florida. The WWE Universal Champion said he did not expect people to talk about his footwear after Fastlane. He also explained that he had to wear ankle braces in order to perform in the six-inch Nike SFB Canvas shoes that day.

“No, I didn’t expect all the sneakerheads to come out and really kind of see that and talk about it. The main thing for me is the regular boots that I wear, they come up a bit higher. They’re like an eight-inch, nine-inch that comes up right below the calf.

“I had to kind of put in ankle braces and make it work for me for the performance. But, man, they felt good, they felt lighter. The sole was a bit more cushiony. Those Nike boots are nice, too, that I wear. But, man, the white soles, I think that’s a classic look. I don’t think it’s ever going out of style.”

Although Roman Reigns enjoyed wearing the shoes, he reverted back to performing in black boots without a white trim after the event.

Why did Roman Reigns stop wrestling in those shoes?

Roman Reigns' shoes at WWE Fastlane 2017

WWE personality Sam Roberts once asked Roman Reigns about the white soles that he wore in his victory over Braun Strowman. Speaking on NotSam Wrestling, The Tribal Chief said “a very important person” in WWE did not like his change of appearance.

“I pretty much matched up my soles because I’ll wear different colors with the black. I had white on the vest and gloves and stuff, and they had a white trim on it. I matched it up [with white soles] and I thought it looked sweet! One person didn’t and he’s a very important person, so…”

Roman Reigns did not confirm or deny whether it was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who ultimately made that decision. He added that the idea of him wearing the shoes again was “shot down” by one of WWE’s top decision-makers.

