Roman Reigns to exit WWE; reunite with Hulk Hogan? Exploring potential future plans 

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen in more than a week, and it seems that his work as The Tribal Chief might have come to an end in WWE. The former World Champion came up short in the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, and now it seems that his rival Seth Rollins will be getting the Paul Heyman push on WWE RAW.

Wrestling veterans Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff recently announced plans to begin their own unscripted wrestling promotion in 2025, and while the announcement didn't go over as well as expected, they could receive the backing of WWE.

If WWE were to enter into an arrangement with this new company, similar to the manner they have with TNA, then someone like Roman Reigns could head over to the promotion and work as a new character. The veteran could put over some up-and-coming stars before he decides to call it a day in the ring.

Reigns noted several times in recent years that he was coming to the end of his career, and he could now choose to work for one of WWE's affiliate companies, with The Bloodline saga seemingly over.

Hulk Hogan is one of the most hated men in wrestling at present, but he appears to be turning it around, and WWE backing his new proposed venture would definitely help.

Roman Reigns could be looking to change things up in the coming years

Roman Reigns already has a much lighter workload in WWE presently than he did in the past. However, he could have an even better schedule with this new promotion and could be able to help push it forward.

This wouldn't be the same as competition for WWE, which could allow many stars who were being underutilized to be sent there instead.

WWE has a huge roster at present, and when SmackDown returns to a runtime of two hours next month, there will be many missing out on TV time. This new promotion could be the answer to what the Stamford-based company might have been looking for.

