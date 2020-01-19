Roman Reigns explains reason behind weird prop used during his entrance

Sripad

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been using a little mat during his entrance. Fans on TV have never spotted it but the WWE Universe in the arena have most likely got the question in their head - 'why exactly does he use that?'

Anyone else noticed Roman's cute little crash mat so he doesn't hurt his hand? pic.twitter.com/OVj5Lq1CfI — Sam Driver-Tweddell (@LessDefined) January 18, 2020

While it is obvious that it is a crash mat that is used to protect his hand, some fans still wanted to know the exact reason. One certain fan posted the above tweet and tagged Roman Reigns to explain the use of the mat.

The former WWE Champion made it clear that it is exactly what it looks like. The mat is used to protect his fist as he does the entrance every single week. Moreover, Reigns added that he has to do it 48 weeks a year and that doing the punch without the mat would be like head butting a door before his match. He tweeted:

Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick.

