Roman Reigns to face his biggest challenge yet at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Chances of massive Triple H announcement explored

Roman Reigns continues his unprecedented reign of dominance in WWE, with his latest conquest being LA Knight. However, following Crown Jewel, is likely to be absent from any upcoming premium live events in 2023, including Survivor Series. Furthermore, the Undisputed Champion is not being promoted for any appearances on SmackDown either.

However, this prolonged absence from the company could potentially backfire on The Tribal Chief, as Triple H may have a significant announcement in store for next year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see Reigns facing repercussions from the Chief Content Officer for his absence, resulting in him being compelled to defend his Undisputed title inside the Chamber at the PLE in Australia.

Since securing the championship, Reigns has rarely defended his title in multi-man matches. However, a title defense inside the Elimination Chamber could inject excitement among fans on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, it is crucial to note that the Elimination Chamber will be an international Premium Live Event for the Stamford-based promotion. WWE typically reserves significant matches for their international shows, making this scenario a plausible possibility. However, as of right now, Reigns is not advertised on the promotional poster for next year's Elimination Chamber.

For those who may not be aware, Elimination Chamber 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. This event will mark the first premium live event to be held in Australia since Super Show-Down in October 2018.

Roman Reigns seemingly confirmed himself for Elimination Chamber 2023?

Despite not being officially advertised for the Australian premium live event, fans strongly believe that Roman Reigns is likely to make an appearance at the show based on his recent activity Twitter. This belief stems from Reigns sharing WWE's announcement of ticket sales for the event and subsequently retweeting it, urging fans to purchase tickets and acknowledge his presence.

The fact that Reigns is promoting the premium live event despite not being officially scheduled for it yet is a development that fans find difficult to dismiss. However, it remains unclear whether Reigns' promotion of the PLE indicates his participation in next year's Elimination Chamber.

Expand Tweet

It is possible that WWE is utilizing his massive popularity to boost promotion for the show.

It will certainly be intriguing to observe how things unfold in the upcoming months and when Roman Reigns will make his next title defense.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here