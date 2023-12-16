Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown this week, and it appears that things will go a bit differently than fans imagined, thanks to another huge star returning. The champion's Royal Rumble feud has started taking shape at this time, although anything is yet to be decided.

AJ Styles returned tonight on SmackDown to save Randy Orton and LA Knight, taking out the Bloodline. He also then attacked LA Knight, adding more ambiguity to proceedings. However, a story has started to take shape. Styles was set to get a title shot against Roman Reigns, but Knight got that match when he was out injured.

Now that he's back, he wants his shot. Meanwhile, Randy Orton wants revenge on Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, demanding his title shot at the Royal Rumble. For now, Roman Reigns has turned him down, but that will likely change down the line.

While Randy Orton is the expected opponent for Reigns at Royal Rumble, now with Styles back and issues of his own, he might have a grudge to settle with The Bloodline. Getting back his title match by taking on Reigns at the Rumble would be the best way.

Now, adding both stars to a title match would give Reigns a challenge and one that he would be hard-pressed to overcome. The match appears to make itself, and in the build-up to WrestleMania, it could easily be the feud in the future.

It could quickly become the big feud for WrestleMania 40, overtaking Cody Rhodes as the feud the fans want. Now, it remains to be seen if the match changes everything.

Roman Reigns has a new problem with Jimmy Uso

While Reigns is facing issues from outside the Bloodline, he's also facing threats within.

With Jimmy Uso suspicious of the Tribal Chief's motives, it could easily lead to further fractures within an already weak Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso was seen talking to Solo Sikoa and asking to be warned if things would go against him tonight. Reigns would do well to keep an eye on both stars now.

