Multiple time WWE Champion picks Roman Reigns to win at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has chosen Universal Champion Roman Reigns to come out on top against Brock Lesnar this Sunday at WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief and The Beast are set to do battle at the Showcase of the Immortals for the third time in nine years. The match will be a Champion vs. Champion, Winner Take All contest, as both competitors will put their titles on the line.

One WWE Superstar who knows just how good both Lesnar and Reigns are in the ring is AJ Styles. During a recent interview with Vishesh Roy of NDTV Sports, Styles made his pick for this Sunday's huge main event.

"I have been in the ring with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is one of the strongest opponents that I have encountered in my career, but I do not know, there is a weird dynamic between Roman and Brock because they have been in the ring so many times and I do not know, it is hard to say what the outcome is going to be. If I had to put money on someone, it would probably be on Roman Reigns, he is in a class of his own right now." H/T NDTV Sports

Roman Reigns vows to smash all who get in his way

Roman's current run as champion has been well-received by fans and critics alike. This past Monday, Reigns gave an aggressive warning to the WWE Universe on RAW.

The Universal Champion came to the ring with his cousins, The Usos, and his special counsel Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief cut an aggressive promo, sending a warning to his WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar.

𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘼 𝙍𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙎 @RinaUso



#WWERaw “If you keep whating me.. I’m gonna smash all of y’all like I'd smash Steve Austin” - Roman Reigns “If you keep whating me.. I’m gonna smash all of y’all like I'd smash Steve Austin” - Roman Reigns#WWERaw https://t.co/IZHm70jooD

During the segment, fans continued to yell out the polarizing "WHAT!" chants that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made famous. The Head of the Table claimed that he would "smash" Steve Austin and the fans in attendance.

Improvisational skills such as these show how far Roman has come as a superstar. It will be interesting to see which of the two titans comes out on top this Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Who do you see leaving WrestleMania with both the Universal and WWE Championships? Let us know in the poll below.

