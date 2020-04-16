Roman Reigns felt 'terrified' before WWE WrestleMania match

Roman Reigns says he felt "so nervous" before this match

To this day, he still cannot understand why he felt that way

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has revealed that he felt “terrified” before The Shield’s match against Kane and The New Age Outlaws at WWE WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Despite The Shield’s prominent positions on RAW and SmackDown at the time, the three Superstars were booked in a relatively low-key match at WWE’s biggest event of the year against the makeshift trio of Kane, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg.

Speaking to Muscle & Fitness, Reigns recalled that he was “so nervous” while he waited to make his entrance through the crowd, despite the fact that he had already made his WrestleMania debut one year earlier.

“I have no clue why I was so nervous. I literally just had to blow a comeback. Just get in there, three different variations of clothesline, and then just get back to my two moves, but I was so nervous up on the concourse wetting up. We literally had a longer entrance than the match and I was terrified. I have no clue why.”

Contrary to his experience at WrestleMania 30, the four-time World Champion added that he was “chilling” before his match against Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

Please credit Muscle & Fitness and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use these quotes.

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

After The Shield’s win over The Big Show, Randy Orton and Sheamus at WrestleMania 29, Roman Reigns joined forces with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose again at WrestleMania 30 to defeat Kane, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg.

Reigns’ first WrestleMania match as a singles competitor came against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship.

Advertisement

Since then, “The Big Dog” has defeated Triple H at WrestleMania 32, The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, while he lost against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.