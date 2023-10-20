Roman Reigns' former rival to return after 623 days at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Chances of it happening

The return of Goldberg to WWE has been eagerly awaited by fans who are waiting for Da Man to grace them with his iconic entrance once again.

Goldberg himself has advocated for one final match inside the WWE ring before finally riding off into the sunset. If a deal comes to fruition, the legendary wrestler could grace fans with his presence at Crown Jewel 2023.

The last time the legendary wrestler competed was in February 2022 at Elimination Chamber against Roman Reigns. According to him, a farewell match was promised, but officials let his contract expire without fulfilling this commitment.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, he expressed his thoughts on the possibility of capping off his career in WWE and said that the Stamford-based promotion should give him what he wants.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one," Goldberg said. "That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 after a 12-year hiatus

In 2016, after twelve years of absence from professional wrestling, he made a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. This return was marked by a highly anticipated match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016.

The crowd erupted as Goldberg delivered a tremendous performance, defeating Lesnar in less than two minutes. This comeback garnered significant attention for the product and showed how the WCW legend still had what it took to draw in viewers.

Expand Tweet

If he returns to Crown Jewel 2023, it will surely delight the fans. However, no deal has yet been made between him and the company. One of the most intriguing elements of Goldberg's comeback lies in the prospect of possible dream matchups. Fans would love to see him face off against Bron Breakker or engage in another encounter with Brock Lesnar.

The potential return of Goldberg in 2023 remains uncertain, and only time will tell if the former Universal Champion graces the ring once again.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches