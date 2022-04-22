Roman Reigns' former rival wants a rematch, 15 months after their WWE feud ended

Kevin Owens would like to revisit his rivalry with Roman Reigns, this time in front of WWE fans.

Owens unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship in three matches at the WWE ThunderDome between December 2020 and January 2021. Their most recent televised encounter came at the 2021 Royal Rumble when The Tribal Chief defeated Owens in a Last Man Standing match.

Asked on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast about future opponents, the former Universal Champion made it clear that he has not forgotten about Reigns:

“There’s always Roman," said Owens. "I feel like Roman and I have unfinished business, and I think what we did at the beginning of last year in the ThunderDome in front of no audience really had people talking. I cannot imagine what we could do in front of full buildings together.”

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His next title challenger is currently unclear.

Roman Reigns is not the only superstar Kevin Owens has an eye on

Kevin Owens has worked with WWE veterans Edge, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio in the past. However, he has never gone one-on-one with any of the three men in a meaningful televised rivalry.

Along with Roman Reigns, Owens says the experienced trio are also on his list of possible future opponents:

“I wear Rey Mysterio shirts 24/7, 365," Owens continued. "I’d love to have a singles match against this guy. Never happened. I’d love to do something with Edge on television. We had a match at Madison Square Garden – that was pretty surreal – but I’d love to do something on television with him. I’d love to have something substantial with Randy Orton.”

Owens lost via count-out against Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW. He has also been featured in segments with Ezekiel, Elias’ storyline younger brother, since his WrestleMania 38 match against Steve Austin.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns again? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier