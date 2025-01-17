Roman Reigns to get new Enforcer, 6'1" star to return as The Fiend? 3 Predictions for WWE SmackDown this week

This week's WWE SmackDown will come live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The company has announced a stacked lineup for the three-hour show, which includes a huge championship bout.

Apart from the two announced clashes, the upcoming show will see Solo Sikoa return to WWE TV for the first time since his loss against Roman Reigns on RAW's debut show on Netflix. The company is also expected to continue hyping the upcoming Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble, on Friday's show.

On that note, here are three last-minute predictions for this week's WWE SmackDown:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

#3. Bayley could fail to dethrone Tiffany Stratton

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bayley will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, there's no way the creative team is having Tiffy drop her title this soon. Hence, The Role Model will likely face a tough loss against her rival on Friday's show.

The company could have Nia Jax get involved in the match, which could act as an apt explanation for Bayley's loss. The Irresistible Force could attack Tiffy during the match, leading to the current champion retaining her title via disqualification.

#2. Bo Dallas could return as The Fiend on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks has a mixed run on the red brand. However, the dominant stable has now been transferred to SmackDown and may debut on Friday night. However, the faction could return with a new leader, The Fiend.

As fans must be aware, The Wyatt Sicks suffered a big loss against The Final Testament a few weeks ago on RAW, which saw Uncle Howdy eat the pin. Given that, Bo Dallas could ditch the Howdy character to return with a new one.

The 6 ft 1 in star could return with a new and sinister version of The Fiend as a tribute to his late brother, Bray Wyatt. The hideous figure could take over the leash of the faction, leading The Wyatt Sicks to new heights on the blue brand.

#1. Roman Reigns could get a new Enforcer

As mentioned earlier, Solo Sikoa will return on WWE SmackDown this week. However, things may not turn out too well for The Street Champion on Friday's show.

Given his loss against Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga could lose faith in their leader and turn on him. The duo could lay waste to Solo Sikoa, kicking him out of the new Bloodline. This potential angle could turn fans sympathetic towards Solo, establishing him as a babyface.

Moreover, this would also lay down the breadcrumbs for Solo's reunion with Roman Reigns as The Street Champion could join the OTC as his new Enforcer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback