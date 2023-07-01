Roman Reigns gets pinned after 3 years, 43-year-old legend returns and turns heel - 4 biggest betrayals that could happen at Money in the Bank 2023

We are hours away from Money in the Bank 2023, and WWE has booked an action-packed show for the weekend. The show will feature two MITB Ladder matches and two championship matches. While fans are looking forward to seeing who walks out of the show with the win, there is no denying that the viewers are awaiting a few betrayals on the show with equal anticipation.

After all, an unexpected twist could lead to a jaw-dropping moment. For instance, Roman Reigns could get pinned for the first time in three years, or Randy Orton could return to WWE television after battling a career-altering injury for over a year.

Here, we look at some of the biggest betrayals that could happen at Money in the Bank 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Solo Sikoa betrays Roman Reigns for The Usos

Roman Reigns is set to team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in the first official match of The Bloodline Civil War. Determined to make his cousins pay for their betrayal, Reigns has heavily relied on The Enforcer to help him win. But what if Solo Sikoa has plans of his own?

Unlike The Usos, Roman Reigns never attacked Sikoa into joining The Bloodline. He was 'sent by the elders' and could choose to betray The Tribal Chief for his brothers. As everyone had predicted, Reigns will be left alone on the Island of Relevancy, with Jey Uso prepared to take over as the new Tribal Chief.

#2. Randy Orton returns at Money in the Bank and attacks Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at MITB. The Imperium leader often has Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser with him, stacking the odds against Riddle. However, the latter could find his old friend Randy Orton making a huge return after over a year.

However, WWE could pull off the ultimate betrayal if the RK-Bro reunion also marks the end of the tag team. Orton could betray Riddle for one last run as a heel if he is cleared for an in-ring return. It has been a long time since The Viper appeared on television, and he could drop jaws with a vicious strike on the show.

#3. Bayley betrays Iyo Sky in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Tensions have been evident between Bayley and Iyo Sky over the past couple of months. It appears that Sky is slowly looking to break away from Bayley-run Damage CTRL, and fans want her to turn on the heel faction.

Although both superstars helped each other secure their spots in the MITB match, they also almost cost each other their opportunities. Bayley, who has been opportunistic since turning heel, could sacrifice Iyo Sky in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match to clear her path.

This, in turn, would prompt Sky to turn face, leading to an entertaining feud between the two superstars on RAW. Both Bayley and Iyo Sky could use a singles run in the absence of Dakota Kai, the third member of Damage CTRL, who is currently injured.

#4. Damian Priest betrays Finn Balor at Money in the Bank

The Judgment Day is another faction that could potentially implode at Money in the Bank. Finn Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, whereas Damian Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

If Priest wins the MITB contract, he could cash in during the World Heavyweight Championship match. Although The Archer of Infamy has assured Balor that he wouldn't cash in on the Prince, their rising conflict could prompt Priest to pull the trigger should he become Mr. Money in the Bank this year. That being said, Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins could also see a former world champion return and attack both superstars.

