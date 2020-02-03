Roman Reigns hints at possible WWE WrestleMania 36 opponent and storyline

Roman Reigns has competed at seven WrestleManias in a row

Roman Reigns has strongly hinted that he could get involved in a Universal Championship storyline with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 36.

Many people predicted that the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer could win the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble to set up a match against “The Fiend” at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

However, Drew McIntyre eliminated Reigns to win the Royal Rumble and he has since confirmed that he plans to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

Speaking to WWE’s Matt Camp ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Reigns congratulated McIntyre on his Rumble victory before turning his attention to the Universal Championship.

“Well I mean, you gotta give a lot of respect to Drew, he capitalized, it was a pretty clutch performance on his behalf, but he chose Brock. So that leaves an opening for the Universal Championship, so I think that’s going to make SmackDown on Friday nights very interesting because we have a lot of stories to tell and we got to get to that point, so there can be a lot that can go down in the next couple months.” [H/T WrestleZone’s Dominic DeAngelo for the transcription]

Roman Reigns’ current WWE status

Prior to his appearance in the 30-man Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns defeated long-term rival Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match earlier in the pay-per-view.

The lengthy feud between the two men seemingly came to an end on the latest episode of SmackDown when Reigns and The Usos defeated Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a six-man tag team match.

Reigns then exacted revenge on Corbin by joining forces with The Usos to cover the 2019 King of the Ring winner in dog food.

